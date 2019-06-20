Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL display secrets finally revealed

We're still months from an Google Pixel 4 announcement as the Californian company typically holds its annual Made By Google hardware event in early October. However, Google has already revealed an early look at the back of its newest flagship phone.

However, we're still in the dark when it comes to what is on the front of the handset.

Reliable leakster @OnLeaks, who published our first-look at the controversial multi-camera system on the back of the Pixel 4 days before Google confirmed it, has published the dimensions of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL successors.

The smaller Google Pixel 4 will boast a 5.6 or 5.8-inch screen, up from the 5.5-inch panel on the Pixel 3. This won't make the handset any wider than the existing Pixel 3, but it will be taller to squeeze the additional screen real estate, the tipster claims.

It will measure 147.0 x 68.9 x 8.2mm.

Meanwhile, the chunkier Pixel 4 XL will boast a 6.2 or 6.4-inch screen, so should be almost identical to the 6.3-inch 18.5:9 display on its predecessor. As such, there won't be much of a difference in the dimensions, which will be 160.4 x 75.2 x 8.2mm.

In addition:- #Pixel4 = Likely between 5.6-inch and 5.8-inch display + roughly 147.0 x 68.9 x 8.2 mm (9.3 including rear camera bump)- #Pixel4XL = Likely between 6.2-inch and 6.4-inch display + roughly 160.4 x 75.2 x 8.2 mm (9.3 including rear camera bump)Cheers! pic.twitter.com/ayuVABUmKYJune 18, 2019

The fourth iteration of the Google Pixel will be slightly chunkier than its predecessor, measuring 8.2mm thick compared to 7.9mm. This could be to accommodate a larger battery cell to improve battery life. Both handsets will measure 9.3mm at their thickest point – the square camera module.

There are still some question marks around the design of the front of the Google Pixel 4. Some sources believe it will adopt a Samsung Galaxy S10-esque hole-punch for the dual-front facing cameras, shrink the notch seen on the Pixel 3 XL, or opt for a thin, curved bezel like the one on the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

Elsewhere, the Pixel 4 revealed by Google has a distinct lack of any rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, which suggests rumours of a scanner being embedded beneath the glass display are accurate. Either that, or Google has a facial recognition system in the works to rival Face ID on the iPhone XS, XS Max and iPhone XR.

Pixel 4 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 system-on-a-chip, coupled with a new version of its in-house Pixel Visual Core to improve its photography chops well beyond its rivals.

As always, it's worth taking all of this with the prescribed pinch of salt. Plans can always changed and nothing is confirmed until the Mountain View-based company makes the announcement on-stage.