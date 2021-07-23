Save up to 50% on Garmin wearables with Amazon Australia right now

If lockdown has got you down, it's time for something new. So why not take up a new fitness hobby with all that extra time on your hands?

Garmin is a market leader when it comes to smartwatches. A favourite among runners, their premium fitness trackers make achieving your health goals that little bit easier.

Amazon Australia is currently offering you the chance to kick off your Garmin journey, slashing up to 50% off some of the brand's top wearables.

You can save hundreds on Venu, Forerunner 935, Fenix 6X Pro and Lily models. And there's even discounts on the Vivofit Jr. for the young ones in the family.

So grab yourself a brand new smartwatch today and kickstart your new fitness journey today.

Best Garmin deals on Amazon AU

Garmin Venu | AU$649 from AU$398 (save AU$251) This brilliant sports watch first came out in 2019, and it’s now down to almost half-price on Amazon. It’s got a bright AMOLED display, strong battery life and a full suite of fitness features to track whatever you can throw at it. There’s also offline music support, so you can leave your phone at home. Now over AU$250 off black/slate grey and granite blue/silver.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 935 | AU$749 AU$374 (save AU$375)

The Garmin Forerunner 935 is still a pretty premium smartwatch, despite being succeeded by the Forerunner 945. The 935 weighs just 49 grams and will give you two weeks worth of battery (or 24 hours in GPS mode). It can also provide you with top-notch running, cycling and swimming metrics. Get it on Amazon Australia at 50% off for just AU$374 in black. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro | AU$1,249 AU$624 (save AU$625) Garmin’s superb range of multi-sport watches don’t come cheap, but now’s your chance to snag a premium wearable at a more affordable price. It’s got top-notch adventure tracking and GPS-based mapping for when you’re off the beaten path. If you’re looking for the motivation to kick your fitness back into gear, head to Amazon to make it yours.View Deal