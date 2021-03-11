Save big bucks with these Fitbit Inspire, Versa 2 and Versa 3 deals on Amazon AU

Summer might be over, but that doesn't mean your training has to stop. Grab yourself an Amazon deal on a Fitbit and soak up the sun while you can with some outdoor exercise. Some of the the best Fitbits in the range are on sale right now, with money off the Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 and Inspire 2.

• Shop Fitbit deals at Amazon AU: they're the real deal.

If you prefer, you could check out the rest of the current best cheap Fitbit deals in our handy list but why waste your time when the best Fitbit deals are RIGHT HERE in front of your eyes? Exactly.

Fitbit Versa 3 deal!

Fitbit Versa 3 | Was AU$399.95 | Now AU$306.58| Save AU$93.37 at Amazon

Physically, the Versa 3 is almost identical to the Sense (apart from a couple of sensors) and provides almost the same user experience. What you miss out on by getting a Versa 3 is the stress tracking and the ECG but if you can live without these, you can save a bundle. Even more now.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 deal!

Cheapest ever Fitbit Versa 2 | Was AU$299.95 | Now AU$239.00 | Save AU$60.95 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 might have fallen from grace since the arrival of the Sense/Versa 3 but for this price, getting a Versa 2 is a steal. The Versa 2 only has connected GPS functionality but it features Amazon Alexa smart assistant, SpO2 sensor and a bunch of other features that you won't find elsewhere in this quality, for this price.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire 2 deal!

Fitbit Inspire 2 | Was AU$179.95| Now AU$130.20 | save AU$49.75 at Amazon

Fitbit's mid-range fitness tracker, the Inspire 2 is an easy-to-use fitness tracker with features such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Active Zone Minutes and more. It also com with a free 1-year Fitbit Premium trial, included in the price. Get personalised guidance, exclusive insights and sleep tools in the Fitbit App. View Deal

Why should you buy a Fitbit

A lot of people use the word Fitbit when they mean fitness watch or band, and vice versa. You can get cheaper trackers, but Fitbit has a deserved reputation for the quality of what it sells, in terms of build and app support.

Our top recommendation for most users is the Fitbit Versa 3 or Fitbit Sense. Considering the discounts available now, we can also recommend getting a Fitbit Versa 2, if you are after a basement-bargain Fitbit.

• Shop Fitbit deals at Amazon AU

Those requiring a band rather than a watch should head straight to Fitbit Charge 4 or the Inspire 2. The Charge 4 is the best Fitbit for more serious exercise, since it has GPS built in, better heart-rate tracking, and a focus on 'active minutes' instead of steps taken. On the other hand, the Inspire 2 is cheap and comes with a free 1-year Fitbit Premium Subscription.

More Fitbit deals