Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 slated for August, but the best feature will be missing

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active was only launched in February, but it looks like Samsung is already preparing a successor with a new design, ECG tech and fall detection.

According to a new report from Wareable, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will most likely arrive alongside the Galaxy Note 10 smartphone on the 7th of August, with three different models to choose from.

The three different models in question are a Bluetooth only version, an LTE version, and an Under Armour-branded version, which will feature more advanced sports-focused software.

The rumours that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will have an electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor built-in also look to be true, but according to Wareable this feature won't arrive until 2020. This is likely due to the time it takes to get FDA approval, and is similar to what happened when Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 4.

This news comes days after the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 design was leaked online, showing the case in full – including a power button featuring an Apple Watch-inspired red ring.

This will likely be used to denote an LTE model.

All-in-all, it seems like it will be a pretty exciting launch – add August 7th to your diaries and stay tuned to T3 for more news and rumours.