Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal bags phone FREE with affordable O2 SIM plan

Here at T3 we're on point right now digging out the very
best Black Friday deals available, like this super offer on the brand new Android phone hotness that is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is 5G-enabled, allowing you tap into lighting fast 5G network data speeds, and delivers a flagship-level mobile phone experience. And this deal from T3 favourite retailer Mobile Phones Direct puts that device in your hand for free with an quality, affordable SIM plan.
You can check out the full details of the deal below:
In our
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review we gave it a maximum score of 5 stars and said that "whether you're new to Samsung, or upgrading form an older handset, this is the device for you."
Which is why we rate this deal so much – it places that 5-stay phone in your hand for nothing and also doesn't wallet gouge you each month for the SIM plan either.
Want to see how this deal stacks up against the rest of the market? Then check out today's best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G prices below, both on contract and SIM free.
Sort By Recommended Monthly cost (low to high) Monthly cost (high to low) Upfront cost (low to high) Upfront cost (high to low) Data (low to high) Data (high to low) Carrier (A to Z) Carrier (Z to A) Product Name (A to Z) Product Name (Z to A) Minutes (low to high) Minutes (high to low) Texts (low to high) Texts (high to low) Contract length (low to high) Contract length (high to low) 18GB data Unlimited mins
Calls:
for standard national usage Unlimited texts
Texts:
standard national SMS & MMS within Australia + Infinite data in Oz at speeds up to 2Mbps after your Max Speed data is used 50GB data
Data:
10GB + 40GB bonus at Max Speed Unlimited mins Unlimited texts
Texts:
Standard National TXT & PXT within Australia Min. total cost $1,075.76 + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. $10 per extra 1GB data. Subscriptions: Data charges apply. 10GB data Unlimited calls
Calls:
standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts
Texts:
Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles Min. total cost $1,187.40 35GB data Unlimited mins
Calls:
for standard national usage Unlimited texts
Texts:
standard national SMS & MMS within Australia + Infinite data in Oz at speeds up to 2Mbps after your Max Speed data is used 60GB data
Data:
30GB + 30GB bonus at Max Speed Unlimited mins Unlimited texts
Texts:
Standard National TXT & PXT within Australia Min. total cost $1,080.76 + Infinite data in Oz at speeds up to 10Mbps after your Max Speed data is used 100GB data
Data:
60GB + 40GB bonus at Max Speed Unlimited mins Unlimited texts
Texts:
Standard National TXT & PXT within Australia Min. total cost $1,085.76 18GB data Unlimited mins
Calls:
for standard national usage Unlimited texts
Texts:
standard national SMS & MMS within Australia + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. $10 per extra 1GB data. Subscriptions: Data charges apply. 60GB data Unlimited calls
Calls:
standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts
Texts:
Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles Min. total cost $1,197.40 55GB data Unlimited mins
Calls:
for standard national usage Unlimited texts
Texts:
standard national SMS & MMS within Australia + Infinite data in Oz at speeds up to 2Mbps after your Max Speed data is used 50GB data
Data:
10GB + 40GB bonus at Max Speed Unlimited mins Unlimited texts
Texts:
Standard National TXT & PXT within Australia Min. total cost $1,075.88 Load more deals