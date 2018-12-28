Just how much bigger can the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G get?!

Another day, another Samsung Galaxy S10 rumour and/or leak. In fact this time, there are two of them. The main one is quite literally BIG NEWS, which is why we have put in all caps like that: the 5G version of the Galaxy S10 could boast a screen that is an entirely excessive 6.66-inches across. That's bigger than Note 9, iPhone XS Max and the length of a Gregg's sausage roll.

According to often-reliable leaker Ice Universe, while yer standard Samsung Galaxy S10 might just have a piddling, 6.11-inch display, the flagship version for early adopters, which will probably be among 2019's best 5G phones, will have a 6.66-inch screen. Yes, let us calculate the number of this beast: for the number is that of a very large thing; and that number is six point sixty-six.

This would make the Galaxy S10 the biggest-screened phone ever, that we can think of off the top of our heads, by a major brand. It'll top the Galaxy Note 9 and iPhone XS Max, which can only muster up 6.4 inches and 6.5 inches respectively. Feeble.

The Twitter leaker actually lists screen sizes for all of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S10 variants, as well as giving us a clue as to how big the display on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be. Spoiler: it's set to be huge.

The exact size of the future Galaxy phone screen:S10 Lite: 5.75 inchesS10: 6.11 inchesS10+: 6.44 inchesS10 5G version: 6.66 inchesNote10: 6.75 inchesDecember 24, 2018

Samsung Galaxy S10 to get faster charging too?

Quite why Samsung would want to make the 5G version of the Galaxy S10 even bigger than the S10+ (although smaller than the Note 10, which if Ice Universe is correct, will be gargantuan) is not immediately clear to us.

Perhaps Samsung feels the enormity of including 5G connectivity in a handset for the first time should be reflected by the S10 5G being literally enormous. Maybe it just wants it to really stand out on the 5G Handsets shelf in Carphone Warehouse, towering over puny 5G rivals from the likes of OnePlus, who leaked another 5G phone today.

However, the S10 excitement doesn't end there because Ice Universe has also tweeted that, "Samsung smartphone 15-Watt charging will become history," which makes sense because Samsung's smart charging, at least on paper, is lagging way behind rival Android brands. The Huawei P20 Pro uses 40W charging, for instance.

Our chums at Techradar inform us that the latest version of the Qualcomm wireless charging tech that Samsung uses now maxes out at 27 Watts, so perhaps that is what the Samsung Galaxy S10 will be flexing, beneath its absolutely enormous screen…

We don't have much of an inkling what size the Galaxy S10's battery will be yet, but word is that the Galaxy X folding phone's will be a 6,000mAh whopper.