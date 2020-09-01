Runners rejoice: the best fitness tracker of 2020 is currently discounted by 20%

Spring is now upon us – the birds are chirping, the sun bright and (usually) toasty warm, the sky blue and clear with refreshing winds that smell of new adventures and optimism.

The spring weather brings a sense of rejuvenation, and if you, like nature, are wanting a fresh start, looking to get active and enjoy the brighter side of life, the Fitbit Charge 4 (currently discounted by 20%) is there to help you on your journey.

Life is all about balance, and that’s exactly what Fitbit has struck when designing the Charge 4. This watch is simple enough to wear everyday, and has all the capabilities you require in a fitness wearable.

T3 Awards 2020: Fitbit Charge 4 is the best Fitbit ever for more intense activity

If you get lost, the Charge 4 will get you back on track thanks to the new inclusion of a on-board GPS – a fantastic addition for runners who don’t want to keep firing up their smartphones to see where they are on their journey.

Also included is Fitbit Play: a contactless payment system, and the ability to control a Spotify playlist – so you can run to the beat of your favourite drums – and then reward yourself with a latte for a job well-run!

One of the most exciting upgrades is the 24/7 heart rate monitor – this technology is introduced as a way to measure how many times your heart beats per minute, per type of exercise, to maximise workout efficiency (also known as ‘Active Zone Minutes’). By doing this you can identify your fat burn, cardio and peak heart rate that enables you to set specific goals to meet to get the most out of every workout and the results you want.

Fitbit Charge 4: an in-depth review of all the features on offer

With no increase in price from the Charge 3, Fitbit has outdone itself with the Charge 4 and its considerable upgrades. Even though there’s still no colour screen, it’s one of the best (and most affordable) fitness trackers available.

Get a new lease on life and secure one for yourself today through Rebel, saving a decent 20% (AU$50) by clicking the link below.