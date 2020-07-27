Ring Video Doorbell deal: save £40 on the latest Ring camera doorbells

If you've been waiting on a great video doorbell deal before jumping in, then this is like Amazon Prime Day has come early: there are great discounts on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus, plus an excellent bundle on the cheaper All-new Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) – the top options on our list of the best video doorbells!

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 has had its price cut by £40 at Amazon, as has the Video Doorbell 3 Plus, while the cheaper Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) has a bundle that means you get it with Ring's wireless Chime unit for just £10 over the price of the doorbell alone. You don't often see such great cheap Ring Video Doorbell deals!

• Buy Ring Video Doorbell 3 for £139 (save £40) from Amazon UK

• Buy Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus for £159 (save £40) from Amazon UK

• Buy All-new Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) with Ring Chime for £99 (save £19) from Amazon UK

Video doorbells are becoming more and more popular because of the flexibility they give you: they let you know if someone's at the door no matter where you are, but sending a notification to your phone. You can then open the app to see who it is, and can even talk to them, thanks to built-in microphones and speakers. It means you never need to miss a parcel again.

Ring's current line-up is somewhat confusingly named, but they mostly share the same key features: all have 1080p Full HD camera sensors, updated infrared motion sensors that can detect specifically motion close to the camera rather than way down the street, new privacy zones that enables you black out a portion of the camera feed so you're not looking at neighbours' property, and all can run on battery or be connected to existing doorbell wiring.

We really dive into the difference in our All-new Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) vs Ring Video Doorbell 3) comparison, and you can read our Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus review to see exactly what we thought of it, but here's the quick gist of how they differ:

The cheaper All-new Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) has a built-in battery, so you need to unscrew the whole unit from its mount for charging, and it doesn't come with any angled mounting plates provided; the Ring Video Doorbell 3 includes a swappable battery pack, comes with two angled mounts, and has dual-band Wi-Fi; the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus has the same features as the regular 3, but also has a 'Pre-Roll' feature, which means it captures lower-res black and white video of the seconds before a motion event, with full-quality video after, so you get more of an idea of what's happened – more useful if your priority is security, rather than just to have a better doorbell.

All-new Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) with Ring Chime | Save £19 | now £99 at Amazon UK

The cheaper Ring doorbell does all of the important stuff, it's just a bit more effort to take down for charging (every 6-8 weeks, depending on usage) and doesn't come with extra angle mounts in the box. This bundle includes the very useful Ring Chime alone with the doorbell for just £10 more than the doorbell itself – the Chime does what it seems: sits inside the house and makes a noise when someone presses the doorbell (or, optionally, when the doorbell detects motion). You can choose what noise, and how loud. It's a useful addition to a Ring doorbell, and for a tenner is a no-brainer!View Deal