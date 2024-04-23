Nothing Phone (3) reportedly coming this summer with a cool classic game codename

Quick summary Nothing is preparing to launch its next phone, the Nothing Phone (3), codenamed Tetris. It is expected to be launched in July 2024, following the release schedule of previous Nothing phones. Not much is known about the Nothing Phone (3) but it is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

Nothing is preparing to launch its next handset, the Nothing Phone (3), this summer – and it's said to be codenamed "Tetris".

It's reported that the codename for the Nothing Phone (2) was Pong, while the codename for the Nothing Phone (2a) was Pacman, so classic games are clearly a company thing.

While the codenames themselves are fun, they are also part of the emerging puzzle for the company's next handset – and the latest leak suggests we won't have too long to wait for it. To put this into context, the Nothing Phone (2) was announced on 11 July 2023, so it's not too much of a stretch to guesstimate that 9 July 2024 might be an appropriate launch date for the Nothing Phone (3).

Details about the codename come from Android Headlines, with the website discovering the A015 model number, which could very well be the Nothing Phone (3). And, as the Nothing Phone (2) carried the model number A065 and the Nothing Phone (2a) is A142, the lack of sequential numbering perhaps shouldn't come as a surprise.

However, the Nothing Phone (1) model number was A063, so it might be that this new number isn't actually the Nothing Phone (3) at all. For reference, Nothing's headphones – like the Nothing Ear (a) – carry model numbers that start with B.

What do we know about the Nothing Phone (3)?

The truth is that we don't know that much about the Nothing Phone (3) yet.

An earlier rumour suggested that it would be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which is hardware that sits in the sub-flagship category, slightly removed from the top tier of Qualcomm hardware.

Beyond that, there's very little to go on. It would be elementary to suggest that we'll see a transparent back and another evolution of the Glyph Interface, and we're likely to see further refinement in Nothing OS, continuing the company's preference for a stripped-back but stylised interface.

One recent addition was ChatGPT. The integration of ChatGPT was announced at the launch of the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a), while integration into the Phone (2) and older devices was also detailed. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Nothing expanding on the ChatGPT integration into Nothing OS on the Phone (3).

We're not expecting huge changes to the camera, although some sort of generative AI wouldn't be a surprise.