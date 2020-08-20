Razer's new Pro range brings style and substance to your workplace

Razer is best known for its wide range of PC gaming gear, with multiple entries in T3's best gaming mouse, and best gaming keyboard lists. But now, Razer is turning its hand to hardware for your daily grind; its new Pro range offers a sleek, sophisticated, and decidedly grown-up aesthetic that delivers precision and durability, with maximum comfort, thanks to its team-up with Humanscale.

Humanscale designs and manufactures ergonomic products aimed at improving users' health and comfort at work, and with their market-leading expertise, Razer has unveiled a brand new mouse, as well as a keyboard, and mouse mat that will look great on any desk.

Razer Pro Click

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Pro Click mouse has been developed with Humanscale for an ergonomic design that minimises the risk of tendinitis and carpal tunnel syndrome. It features contours that support a neutral 30-degree angle for the wrist, so that it's closer to an anatomical rest position, and reduces stress on the joint. No finger is forgotten with its pinky support, and hands both large and small will find a comfortable position to nestle into.

Specs-wise, the Pro Click sports eight programmable buttons, multi-host Bluetooth connectivity for up to four devices, extended battery life of over 400 hours, and durability for up to 50 million clicks. It also houses Razer's 5G Advanced Optical Sensor for the type of precision we've come to expect from the brand.

The Razer Pro Click is available to order from Razer's website for £99.99/ $99.99/ €109.99.

Razer Pro Type

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Pro Type keyboard boasts a soft-touch coating for ultimate comfort, and Razer's proprietary Orange Mechanical Switches for satisfyingly tactile feedback without the distracting clickety-clacking of keys. With an unobtrusive footprint thanks to its slim form factor, and white LED back-lit keys, the Pro Type keyboard will look superb on any desk.

With durability for up to 80 million keystrokes, Bluetooth and wireless connectivity for up to four devices, and fully programmable keys with macro recording, the Pro Type delivers maximum performance for just £139.99/ $139.99/ €149.99 over at Razer's website.

Razer Pro Glide

(Image credit: Razer)

To finish off your new desktop setup, Razer is offering the Razer Pro Glide mouse mat in a subdued grey that complements the Pro range perfectly, with non-slip backing, a cushioned surface for an extra dose of support, and finished with a textured micro-weave cloth surface.

Measuring 360mm x 275mm x 3mm, you can adorn your desk with this super comfy mouse mat for just £9.99/ $9.99/ €11.99 on Razer's website.

All three products in the Razer Pro range are available to order on Razer's website right now, and from alternative retailers from August 27.