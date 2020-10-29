PS5 Slim edition looks absolutely stunning

A brand new Sony PS5 Slim concept video has just broken cover and it's drop dead gorgeous. Created by one of T3's favourite render artists, the PS5 Slim addresses one concern about the PS5: its gargantuan size.

Sony is launching the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition in a couple of weeks, and despite the lack of a disc drive on the all-digital hardware, both systems are pretty huge.

You can check out just how big it is in our PS5 unboxing video; compared to the Xbox Series X|S, it's a veritable beast! That's why we've fallen in love with the PS5 Slim, which you can take a look at in the video below.

Dutch site LetsGoDigital teamed up with Jermaine Smit, aka Concept Creator, who has created this beautiful PS5 Slim concept that retains some of the curves of Sony's next-gen console, but squeezes them into a smaller, more TV cabinet-friendly package.

Smit's concept even has a flat bottom, doing away with the stand, to make it even easier to slot into your entertainment centre.

The slimline console is shown off in both white and black, echoing fans' requests for a PS5 black edition – which have been answered to some degree, with the news that you can swap out the PS5's faceplates.

Sony's current PS5 models are priced at $499 / £449 / €499. AU$749.95, and $399 / £349 / €399. AU$599.95, but we doubt a slim PS5 will bear a price tag any lower than the all-digital's lower price.

Microsoft's consoles also sit at two price points, with the Series X coming in at $499/ £449.99 / €499/ AU$749 and the less powerful Series S at $299/ £249.99 / €299/ AU$499.

The possibility of a slim PS5 at some point down the line is likely, given reactions to the console's size. If the PS5 slim is packs just as much of a punch as the PS5 standard edition, don't expect too much of a price drop.

