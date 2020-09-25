PS5 pre-order deals: Second wave of PlayStation 5 pre-orders now opening

Here we are at the end of week two of PS5 pre-orders and, it's been a interesting ride so far, and one that doesn't look like it is going to stop anytime soon.

Firstly, we had that surprise PS5 pre-order starting gun being fired when nobody expected it or, as we soon found out, was ready.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: GameStop in the USA and GAME in the UK have already had their second wave of PS5 pre-orders go live. Other retailers are happening soon, so defo worth staying switched on today and over the coming weekend.

Retailers jumped the gun on PS5 pre-orders, with some sites offering up the PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition within hours of last week's PS Showcase event closing.

Others meanwhile went the next day only for their stock to get eradicated within minutes. Some sites even crashed under the weight of demand by gamers hungry to lodge their PlayStation 5 pre-order, while others crawled to a halt or saw gamers struggle to take their order through checkout.

Some of the gamers who even managed to place an order, then proceeded to get another email hours later saying their order had been cancelled. No reason was given for this and they were left empty handed.

Sony then apologised for the shambles, and was soon followed by Microsoft, who experienced many of the same issues that Sony did with its Xbox Series X pre-orders. A short wait later, though, at the end of week two, and more consoles arrived both in the USA and the UK.

GAME and GameStop respectively had their second tranche of orders go live on Friday 25 September and, as you would expect, these proceeded to sell out, too. The good news is though that more retailers are also receiving their second PS5 pre-order stock and they will be going live any day.

Which is why we feel T3's PlayStation 5 preorder guide can help you. This is a resource that has been created to quickly show you exactly which retailers have the PS5 is in stock right now in the USA, UK and Australia.

We can't guarantee that retailers will have the PS5 or PS5 Digtial Edition in stock, but what this guide can do is help you see which retailers you should be scoping out and keeping a regular eye on over the weeks running up to launch. That way when a new allotment of PS5 consoles drop, you'll be able to pull the trigger fast.

The PS5 costs $499 / £449 / €499 / AU$749.95 and is hitting store shelves on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, and the rest of the world on November 19, 2020.

These post-PS5 preorder launch weeks are absolutely going to see more consoles drop, as we've already seen in week two, and bagging one could be the difference between you playing awesome PS5 games on day one, for the correct price, or facing a winter holiday season without a system unless you are prepared to get ripped off by eBay scalpers, who are now charging upwards of £1,000 for a system.

PS5 pre-orders in stock now – checked every 15 minutes

Right now, in the heart of week two of PS5 pre-orders, retailers are currently scrambling to secure this extra stock in the USA, UK and Australia, and the truth is this second wave of consoles could be made available at any time over the next few days / hours.

Xbox Series X pre-orders have now opened and Microsoft is making a big play about how it has seen "record-breaking demand for the Xbox Series X and S", so Sony will want to draw attention back from Microsoft and the fact that it has also bought Bethesda and gained access to so many quality game franchises.

And the best way to do that is have more PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition stock go live.

As with any major console launch, these sorts of stock issues were to be expected (although maybe not to this extreme level), and with that expectation, as well as T3's heritage in covering console launches in the past, comes some better news.

If you missed your chance to pre-order a PlayStation 5 in the first week, then don't worry – expect most of these retailers to have PS5 pre-orders back in stock in the coming weeks, and certainly on launch day.

We're now firmly lodged in the second week of PS5 pre-orders and, from what we're hearing, new stock is set to hit US and UK retailers from Sony's manufacturing facilities shortly. The second tranche of PS5 consoles does appear to be incoming, so gamers without a system need to stay switched on as these will likely sell out just as fast when they go live.

As such, be sure to keep an eye on our PS5 pre-order guide here, which get's updated every 15 minutes, and we'll list the very best retailers to lock-in a PlayStation 5 pre-order with, as well as which retailers currently have their orders open and consoles in stock.

We can't guarantee you'll get a console, but we certainly can help you try.

Simply use the PS5 preorder menu to browse the retailers in your region.

PS5 pre-orders: top retailers [USA]

Amazon US

Amazon US

Amazon's PS5 pre-orders were one of the first to get thoroughly raided when the starting gun was fired in week one. Amazon is currently out of all PS5 pre-order options, but check back soon as we've heard a new shipment is about to drop. You can still pre-order the PS5's DualSense controller and HD camera, though.

Best Buy

Best Buy

Best Buy is currently out of stock of all PS5 pre-order options. On both the listing for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, though, it currently reads "Coming Soon", so we advise gamers to keep checking in regularly.

Walmart

Walmart

Walmart's first wave of PS5 pre-orders has now come and gone, but you can still pre-order the DualSense 5 controller as well as 4 launch games including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demons Souls, Destruction AllStars and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. You can also sign-up for "in-stock" alerts for the consoles.

GameStop

GameStop

GameStop has reportedly had a second wave of PS5 consoles come in for pre-order today. Word is that to get them you have to go into store, though. Still worth checking online before heading out mind. If you live near a GameStop then this could be worth venturing out for.

Target

Target

Target's PS5 pre-orders are now open but, unfortunately, they have already sold out of their first allotment. Annoyingly, Target still advertises the console as ready to pre-order with a "Preorder now" button shown. When you click that button, though, a message informs you that the console was not added to your cart as it is out of stock. What the... ?!

PS5 pre-orders: top retailers [UK]

Amazon UK

Amazon UK

Amazon PS5 pre-orders have officially sold out, but expect Amazon to have more PlayStation 5 console pre-orders in stock over the new week. Check back on Amazon's PS5 pre-order page often. Amazon does have the PlayStation 5 HD Camera available to pre-order, though, as well as the DualSense controller. The media remote and Pulse 3D gaming headset have sold out mind. Amazon is one of the world's biggest retailers, and its first allotment of pre-orders lasted longest in week one, so definitely consider them for week two as someone to check back in on regularly.

Currys

Currys

Currys got a second wave of PS5 pre-orders in stock on Friday 25 September at lunchtime, but these consoles are now sold out. They were online only, too, meaning right now it isn't worth venturing out into stores.

Argos

Argos

Argos had a second tranche of PS5 pre-orders go live on Friday 25 September 2020. These have now sold out. We've heard that some gamers have been able to pre-order PS5 consoles in Argos stores today, though, so it might be worth ringing your local store if you live close by.

The Game Collection

The Game Collection

The Game Collection's website crashed repeatedly when its first wave of consoles went live, and then proceeded to sell out of its first wave crazy fast. PS5 games and accessories are still available for pre-order, though, right now. How many consoles it had remains unknown, but judging from the speed of sell out it couldn't have been many.

AO.com

AO.com

AO.com is officially sold out of stock on PS5 pre-orders, but the retailer does say that it is going to be "back in stock soon". We think it is worth checking back in every day this week, as AO will likely drop a second allotment of consoles imminently.

Very

Very

Very's first allotment of PS5 pre-orders sold out almost instantaneously last week, and now isn't even listing the console on its website. PS5 games remain up for pre-order, though. We've not heard anything from Very regarding second stock, although it shouldn't be written off. Down the list for sure, then, but worth keeping an eye on.

John Lewis

John Lewis

An outside choice no doubt for many gamers to lock-in their PS5 pre-order, but actually due to John Lewis' astonishingly good customer service and best-in-class free two-year guarantee, it could be a great place to secure a system. Right now John Lewis is sold out of PS5 pre-orders. We advise checking back over the coming days for the second wave of PS5 pre-orders will be in stock soon.

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys' website now reads "We have now fulfilled all pre-orders on the PlayStation 5 console. Please check back soon for more updates on stock availability." Enough said.

ShopTo

ShopTo

ShopTo has stopped taking PS5 pre-orders now, and neither the full-fat system or Digital Edition can be secured. The retailer is still taking pre-orders for PS5 games and accessories, though. Most games are at cheapest prices, too, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS5 for just £47.85.

GAME

GAME

GAME's second tranche of PS5 pre-order deals went live on Friday 25 September around 11am. These orders are also now sold out. As with the first sell out, GAME is now inviting people to register for stock updates.

PS5 pre-orders: top retailers [AUS]

Amazon AU

Amazon AU

Amazon's all sold out of the regular PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition, too. There's been no word on when Amazon Australia will get more stock.

Sony Store Australia

Sony Store Australia

Both versions of the Sony PS5 have now sold out at the official Australian Sony Store. You can currently sign up to get updates on availability when the consoles come back into stock.

JB Hi-Fi (SOLD OUT)

JB Hi-Fi (SOLD OUT)

JB Hi-Fi's has had to temporarily suspend PS5 preorders "due to overwhelming demand". The retailer does say "don't worry, as soon as we have more visibility on stock availability we will re-open pre-orders", though.

Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman

Hardly Norman's PS5 preorders are all out, but both the full fat PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are listed as "coming back soon", so worth keeping an eye on.

EB Games

EB Games

Not want gamers want to see. EB Games is currently sold out of both consoles and also, those sold out consoles were for a "2021 shipment". Sheesh, talk about a let down. Can't say waiting months after release is the stuff that gaming dreams are made of.

The Gamesmen

The Gamesmen

The Gamesmen, unsurprisingly, don't have any PS5 consoles in stock. It does have all the PS5 accessories available for preorder, though.

PS5 pre-orders: PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

The PS5 Digital Edition is also available to pre-order right now. The below stock checker automatically detects consoles being in stock every 15 minutes, so browse the retailers on offer an then move fast.

PS5 pre-orders have now opened, starting 17 September, 2020.

PS5 pre-orders: should you order on day one?

Sony realised many months ago that the PlayStation 5 is going to be in massive demand this winter, and it has doubled its production run as a result. Even so, though, many of those extra consoles likely won't land in time for the console's launch, or indeed Xmas and New Year.

Yes, there is a very real chance that gamers who want a PS5 will have to wait until January or February next year in order to get a system. And this is something that, worryingly, looks like it could get exacerbated, too.

That's because there's been worrying reports that eBay scalpers have targeted the PS5 as the number one product this winter holiday season to buy up for inflated price resells. Scalpers know how much the PlayStation 5 is wanted by gamers and intend to exploit their passion.

The best way to make sure you don't miss out or get scalped, therefore, is to be quick out of the gate with a PS5 pre-orders – and that is something that this guide can certainly help you with.

PS5 pre-orders: How much will the PlayStation 5 cost?

We now have official confirmation that the PS5 costs $499 / £449 / €499. AU$749.95, while the PS5 Digital Edition will cost $399 / £349 / €399. AU$599.95.

PS5 pre-orders: What are the console bundle options?

Right now this isn't something that has been touched on yet by retailers, but we imagine similar options to those currently offered now, especially in light of the range of accessories on offer. Expect to see bundles featuring two DualSense controllers, as well as options including the Pulse 3D headset, DualSense charging station, and HD camera.

On the software front, the PS5 is almost certainly going to be on offer with Sony's firs-party games, like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, as well popular IPs like GTA, FIFA, and Call of Duty, although these might not all be available at launch.

And, remember, even if the Sony themselves don't launch any accessory or game bundles, third-party retailers can absolutely do that, so be sure to scope out what sort of console and game or console and accessory options are on offer.

PS5 pre-orders UK: Accessories

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller

The PlayStation 5's DualSense Wireless Controller is now available to pre-order from Amazon on its own. It costs £59.99 and is in stock. Like with the console, its release date is November 19, 2020. Remember, only one controller is delivered in the PS5 box, so an extra is a must for local multiplayer.

PlayStation 5 HD Camera

PlayStation 5 HD Camera

Perfect for those who want to add themselves to their gameplay videos, the PS5 HD Camera allows broadcasting in smooth and sharp full-HD. It is available to pre-order now for £49.99.

PlayStation 5 Media Remote

PlayStation 5 Media Remote

The PS5 Media Remote is perfect for those who intend to use their PS5 as a multimedia entertainment system, playing movies on the console's 4K UHD Blu-ray player, or streaming them in UHD via Netflix and Disney+. It can be per-ordered now for £24.99.

PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D Wireless Headset

PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D Wireless Headset

The official new PS5 gaming headset is £89.85 right now at ShopTo.net, where it can be pre-ordered. This wireless set of gaming cans has been designed to work with the PS5's new custom 3D audio chip.