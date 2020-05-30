PS5 games event CONFIRMED by Sony for June 4, along with slick new controller

Finally! After weeks of speculation, we can finally confirm the next PS5 event will land on Thursday, June 4, at 1pm Pacific Time. In an announcement on the Sony PlayStation blog, the team confirmed we're in for a real treat, as we'll get to see some of the games making their way to PS5 consoles at launch.

The blog reads: "That’s why I’m excited to share that we will soon give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday. The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe.

"Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware."

Although the announcement mentions studios large and small, it doesn't specify whether these games will have been developed in-house or if the announcement is restricted to third-party studios, in the same way Microsoft's latest announcement was.

PlayStation fans have been virtually starved for news, but Sony might have been wise in waiting this long – Microsoft's big "gameplay stream" of third-party games was poorly received due to its lack of actual gameplay content. Most of the stream was made up of cinematics created in-engine, which although impressive, failed to meet expectation. Gamers want to get a glimpse at how their time will be spent on next-gen consoles, not at announcement trailers.

After seeing Microsoft take a misstep, Sony has been relatively quick to capitalise on it with this announcement of its own gaming stream. Can it avoid the same pitfalls as its arch rivals?

There's been no mention of an actual console reveal, although Sony did mention during the blog post: "This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you." We can safely assume, then, Sony will be saving the official unveiling for a rainy day, rather than doing it all at once.

However, Sony has let slip an additional nugget of information. In the announcement trailer, released on Twitter, Sony teased an all-black DualSense controller, which you can see in the trailer below:

Join us Thursday, June 4 at 1:00pm Pacific time for a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5: https://t.co/Yr8fafcOVd #PS5 pic.twitter.com/F0yBbDmOtCMay 29, 2020

It's safe to say the two-tone DualSense and now this "stealth" version represent two different console colourways, which means both white and black PS5 options are likely to be available. It's difficult to determine more details on the final design right now, but we're sure to get some hints on Thursday.

