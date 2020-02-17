President's Day Sale: save $80 on this adjustable Weider dumbbell set at Walmart

President's Day 2020 is here so you know what that means: juicy discounts at major retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have also arrived! Sure, you can get a new TV but what you can also get is this excellent Weider adjustable dumbbell set deal at Walmart, now $80 off for the time being.

• Buy the Weider Select-a-Weight 50 Lb. Adjustable Dumbbell Set and Storage Tray for $219.99 at Walmart, was $299.99, you save $80

The Weider Select-a-Weight 50 Lb. Adjustable Dumbbell Set has not only got a very long name but it is also 10 dumbbells in 1: thanks to the compact and adjustable form factor of this dumbbell set it's perfect for all the home gyms. If you ever toyed with the idea of getting the excellent Bowflex Selecttech 1090i dumbbells for your home gym, this Weider dumbbell set is an excellent substitution for that.

Weider Select-a-Weight 50 Lb. Adjustable Dumbbell Set and Storage Tray

This 10-in-1 dumbbell set can be easily adjusted using the weight selector dials on the side. Thanks to its compact size, the Weider adjustable dumbbell set is ideal for home gyms and takes up very little space in your living room.

Why should you buy the Weider Select-a-Weight 50 Lb. Adjustable Dumbbell Set and Storage Tray

One of the main hurdles when it comes kitting out your home gym is the lack of available space to store weights and other equipment in your home. There are some equipment that can't be reduced in size – treadmills and rowing machines in particular – but dumbbells can be and the Weider Select-a-Weight 50-pound Adjustable Dumbbell is a really good option to save on space without having to compromise on quality.

Featuring a Smooth Selector System, these Weider dumbbells allow you to easily pick the weight you want to work with. The included storage trays comfortably house your dumbbells when not in use and clearly define the total value of each weight plate. Nice.