Power play: This deal makes Dyson’s new powerful V11 Outsize almost irresistible

One of the most powerful vacuums on the market just got a whole lot cheaper.

The all-new Dyson V11 Outsize already leads the pack when it comes to suction, offering a solid 60-minute run time and boasting a larger 1.9-litre dustbin.

And The Good Guys’ latest deal makes it almost irresistible if you’re in the market for a new vacuum.

Coming in at a whopping AU$366.55 under RRP, the cordless V11 is on offer for just AU$932.46 via The Good Guys eBay store when you use the code PBIBS15. If you’re an eBay Plus member, you’ll save even more, with a better 17% off using the code PLUSTG17.

The V11 Outsize handstick features a 25% wider head, ideal for those with more floor space or who simply want to spend less time cleaning.

Dyson has also boosted the waste bin by a whopping 150% and added the most powerful of its batteries for a longer run time – a full 60 minutes of fade-free power – meaning you won’t be forced to stop for trips to the bin or run out of charge halfway through.

Dyson V11 Outsize | AU$932.45 (RRP AU$1,299, save AU$366.55) The most powerful of its kind on the market, the V11 boasts a range of upgrades on other Dyson models. A lengthy 60-minute run time, automatic floor type adjustment and a 1.9-litre dustbin make it a great choice for those with a lot of space to clean. You can save a massive AU$366.55 on this cordless vac using the code PBIBS15 at The Good Guys’ eBay store, while Plus members get 17% off with PLUSTG17.View Deal

With automatic versatility for different floor types and an LCD screen to give you run time and performance updates, the V11 Outsize is incredibly user friendly.

And thanks to The Good Guys, it’s now very wallet friendly, too.