PlayStation State of Play – here's how to watch today's PS5 event

Elden Ring Sony State of Play
(Image credit: FromSoftware / Sony)
Sony's State of Play returns today, with a new look at upcoming third-party releases on their way to the PlayStation platform. The broadcast is expected to last for around 20 minutes, with potential big things being revealed. 

The last State of Play took place on July 8th this year, again focused on third-party games as well as a number of indies. The biggest announcements came in the shape of Death Stranding: Director's Cut, Moss Book 2, as well as an extended look at Deathloop from Arkane Studios. It was a bit of a lacklustre showing, so we're hoping for better things tonight.

The event will begin at 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 10PM BST. You can watch Sony's State of Play event across its various platform on social media, as well as on its own Twitch and YouTube channel. We'll of course be hosting it right here, so there's no need to go anywhere else.  

Watch Sony's PlayStation State of Play event below:

Okay, let's now discuss what to expect from today's showing. It's hard to say at this point, with very little disclosed by the Sony blog post that made the initial announcement. It did, however, state that it will focus "on announcements and updates for upcoming third-party releases headed to PS5 and PS4". 

Next to this, an "in-depth look" at Little Devil Inside has already been confirmed ahead of the event (via Twitter). Developed by Neostream Interactive, the third-person action-adventure takes place in a 19th century, Victorian setting and sees the protagonist searching for monsters and supernatural events. It originally debuted as part of the PS5 unveiling back in June 2020. The game will also arrive on PC and then Nintendo Switch and Xbox One at a later date. 

Predictions-wise, I think there's a good chance to see Ghostwire: Tokyo by Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within), Solar Ash from Heart Machine (Hyper Light Drifter), as well as the hugely anticipated Elden Ring by FromSoftware (Dark Souls, Bloodborne). The latter is set to launch in February so it only makes sense to keep excitement for the game high. 

It also feels a good opportunity to get some updates on titles from Square – specifically, Forspoken and Final Fantasy XVI. We all know how close Square and Sony are, so it only makes sense for an appearance or two from what the developer has in the works. Expect a few surprises too, so anything is on the cards really. 

