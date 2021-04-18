Oppo Watch and Band now sync with iPhone for Apple Health data

The Oppo Watch and Band can now sync with iOS devices thanks to the new iOS app, giving iPhone and iPad users another alternative to the Apple Watch for health data. The Oppo Watch launched in 2020, with some users remarking how similar the device looks to the Apple Watch. The device certainly rivals it, with features including a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED screen, seamless rubberized strap, 41mm/46mm versions and eSIM.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Band, which launched earlier this year, is much more of a fitness tracker device, with a slim 1.1-inch screen, 12-day battery life and a range of health and fitness tracking functions.

The HeyTap Health iOS app pairs with Oppo smart wearable devices, including the Oppo Watch and Band. As well as allowing user to customize the watch face and functions, it displays the watch’s health data, including oxygen saturation, sleep quality, heart rate and exercise. This data can then be included in your Apple Health app.

Screenshots of the HeyTap Health app (Image credit: Apple)

Originally reported by XDA Developers, the app also allows the watches to provide iPhone notifications. Until now the Oppo devices have been limited to Android connectivity, so this new iOS app is likely to please those iPhone users, and maybe add to the popularity of the Oppo smart devices.

The HeyTap Health app is available now on the Apple App Store. While the Oppo Watch and Band are available in the UK and Australia (Watch only), they are not officially available in the US.