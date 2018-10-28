OnePlus just made your OnePlus 6T upgrade a little less painful

OnePlus will unveil its all-new flagship smartphone – the OnePlus 6T – during a hotly anticipated launch event in New York City on Monday October 29, 2018.

Ahead of the launch, the Chinese startup has rolled-out an update to its OnePlus Switch application, which allows users data including text messages, contacts, and photos between the manufacturer's handsets, to make the upgrade process easier.

Read more: OnePlus 7 Pro 5G review: lightning-fast 5G speeds, same niggles as the 4G version

The latest update to OnePlus Switch brings the ability to port the layout of the apps on your homescreen across to your brand-new device. As such, OnePlus 6T owners won't need to spend any time reshuffling apps around to get their preferred layout.

OnePlus Switch is also able to migrate your wallpaper image, as well as contacts, text messages, call log history, calendars, photos, videos, and audio files. The latest version of the application can be downloaded from the Play Store now.

It's worth noting the ability to transfer wallpapers only works between OnePlus branded handsets. So those upgrading from rival Android devices won't be able to take advantage of that particular update. The OnePlus Switch is preinstalled on some OnePlus smartphones and can be found in Settings > Advanced > OnePlus Switch.

Those who are looking to move from iOS to a OnePlus 6T will have to follow the standard transfer method recommended by Google, since OnePlus does not make a version of the software for iPhone owners.

OnePlus 6T looks set to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the OnePlus 6. The next-generation handset will have a fingerprint scanner embedded beneath the glass display, as well as a barely-there notch, and a larger 6.41-inch AMOLED display.

It will also be the first handset from OnePlus to remove the 3.5mm audio port in favour of USB-C earbuds and Bluetooth headphones. OnePlus 6T will have a beefier 3,700mAh battery – thanks to the space saved inside the body of the handset by the removal of the 3.5mm audio port. It will also ship with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

Powering the OnePlus 6T will purportedly be a 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset – the same as the previous model – coupled with either 6GB, or 8GB of RAM depending on the model. There will be 128GB and 256GB storage configurations available, too. The GPU will be an Adreno 630.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

According to a new leak courtesy of case firm Mobile Fun , the OnePlus 6T price will start at £499 when it goes on-sale in the UK on November 6, 2018.

That's pricier than the £469 starting price for the OnePlus 6, which included 64GB of inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM. To compensate for the increase, OnePlus has doubled the non-expandable storage in the cheapest model to 128GB. The entry-level OnePlus 6T still keeps the same 6GB RAM, though.

Those who don't mind spending a little more will benefit from 8GB of RAM – twice that included in the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL – as well as a choice of Purple, Midnight Black, and Mirror Black finishes. The latter is only available for the £499 model.

Today's best OnePlus Bullets Wireless deals Oneplus 6T Official Bumper... Amazon AU $129.99 View

According to the leaked OnePlus 6T price, the upgraded models will cost £529. For those counting, that's £10 more than the similarly-specced OnePlus 6.

Finally, Mobile Fun has revealed there will be a high-end OnePlus 6T with 256GB of inbuilt storage and 8GB of RAM for £579. This is also £10 more than the similarly configured OnePlus 6, making it the Chinese company's most expensive phone yet.