OnePlus 8T launch event is live! Here's how to watch

OnePlus is unveiling its OnePlus 8T today, after giving us a sneak peak at the handset last week.

While we've had a few details officially confirmed, there's still some specs we don't know about, and that's all about to be revealed! Here's how to watch the launch event.

OnePlus 8T: where to watch

The stream is live right now, and you can tune on YouTube. Alternatively, you can watch via OnePlus World – an online experience where you can enjoy a watch party with your friends! You can find out more here.

OnePlus 8T: design

The OnePlus 8T weighs in at 188g and is just 8.4mm thick. The texture is described as smooth and silky - similar to the OnePlus One Silk White - and is achieved with glass.

Available in glossy Aquamarine Green, or frosted Lunar Silver.

OnePlus 8T: display

The OnePlus 8T features 120Hz flat display with HDR10+. All of the things you loved about the OnePlus 8 Pro's display are here, but in a flat rather than curved panel. It boasts the most accurate colour depiction of any smartphone on the market with a JNCD of 0.3.

OnePlus 8T: specs

The OnePlus 8T houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB RAM, and 4,500 mAh battery.

The premium specs lead OnePlus to redesign the heat dissipation system, offering the best thermal performance in any OnePlus smartphone.

The company is leaning into mobile gaming with tools geared towards minimising other distractions on your handset, as well as letting you screen record with ease. Following the announcement of Fortnite hitting 90fps on OnePlus, the company announced its now supported on the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus 8T.

On the battery front, OnePlus announced Warp Charge 65, that lets you juice up your battery to 60% in just 15 mins. The phone sports a twin battery design so each one can run at more than 30W on its own.

The power adaptor design has had an overhaul too, and is compatible with a huge range of devices - including a tablet, mini laptop, and Nintendo Switch. To that end, you can buy it separately. The adaptor is also included for free with your OnePlus 8T.

When it comes to the camera, the OnePlus 8T has a quad camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera with OIS, 16MP ultra wide, 5MP Macro camera, and a monochrome lense.

There's a new intuitive feature that switches to Nightscape mode depending on the lighting so you don't have to remember to do it yourself. For lowlight videos, OnePlus is introducing Video Nightscape which works similarly to the picture mode.

OnePlus' Oxygen OS 11 has also had a revamp, with the UI redesigned to make using your smartphone one-handed more comfortable.