OnePlus 7 Pro and 6T get last-minute Amazon Christmas discounts ending TOMORROW

Black Friday may be over, but Amazon's bevvy of last-minute Christmas deals is one of the best online destinations for savvy shoppers currently looking for great SIM-free smartphone discounts.

A great example of the hot fayre on offer right now is this excellent OnePlus 6T phone deal, which cuts 25 per cent off its price.

The OnePlus 6T is a very well specced Android smartphone, coming with a really big 6.4-inch, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2340 x 1080 resolution display, rapid Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage space, and a long-lasting 3,700mAh battery.

It's a quality handset and, at this price, we think it is a great deal. The full details can be viewed below:

OnePlus 6T | was £529 | now £399 | Available at Amazon

This Christmas cracker of a deal cuts a whole £130 off the excellent OnePlus 6T smartphone, taking its SIM free price down from £529 to just £399. This is on the 128GB storage / 8GB RAM version of the phone, too, and the handset can be picked up at this price in Mirror Black or Thunder Purple colourways. Free delivery is also included.View Deal

The OnePlus 6T currently sits securely in our best cheap phones guide, with us praising its "really nice design", "gorgeous 6.41-inch screen" and "IP68 waterproofing". And we made those recommendations when the phone was retailing at £529. At £399 it is even more of a steal than ever. That £399 price is also available right now over at fonehouse.co.uk, too, and periodically we're seeing some similar deals at eBay as well, so be sure to shop around for your perfect deal.

Prefer to pick up the OnePlus 6T with a quality SIM plan, though? Well, if so, be sure to check out the deals comparison chart below, which lets you customise your search by network, up-front cost, monthly cost, data allowance and much more besides.

Need something with a little more oomph? You can save £150 on the excellent OnePlus 7 Pro, which has dropped to just £649.00 on Amazon. The 7 Pro has all the top-line specs its little sibling is missing, with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display, 12GB RAM and a powerful QualComm Snapdragon 855 processor. Check out the deal below:

OnePlus 7 Pro 12GB RAM, 256GB storage | was £799.00 | now £649.00 on Amazon

OnePlus' flagship offers top-range specs, with a large QHD display uninterrupted by notches or fingerprint sensors. Its 'Warp Charge' feature ensures its ready to go in as little as 20 minutes, while a 4,000mAh battery will keep your phone lasting all day and night. The triple-lens camera setup is the icing on the cake. View Deal

In our review of the OnePlus 7 Pro, we found the phone was 'an ambitious, brawny, beautiful flagship that shows what this spunky start-up is capable of when it's not designing a budget-conscious device'. However, we bemoaned the higher price tag, so to see it come down by £150 is a real winner of a deal.

Better hurry though - both deals end TOMORROW, as you have just 13 hours left (at the time of writing) to snap up a new phone. Don't miss out!