Nokia 9 key specs revealed; Android 8.0 Oreo is coming as standard, too

As reported by GSMArena the Nokia 9 has just passed through classification at the FCC and, as a result, has had its key specs confirmed.

This is interesting as it comes shortly after a 3D render was leaked in October by OnLeaks that reportedly showed the Nokia 9 - with the device clearly showing an edge-to-edge display along with dual rear cameras, a curved screen, and a black and blue colour scheme.

Here is the video of the supposedly accurate Nokia 9 3D render:

The FCC filing has officially confirmed now though that the Nokia 9 will have a 5.5-inch OLED panel from LG (the Nokia 8 had an IPS LCD display), a Snapdragon 835 processor, and 128GB of storage space. In addition, the Nokia 9 will come packing a 12MP + 13MP dual rear camera and a 5MB front selfie camera, while its power will come courtesy of a 3,250mAh battery.

No release date, price or information about the system's RAM is included in the documented specs, however, what is also confirmed is that the Nokia 9 will come running Android 8.0 Oreo.

Here is a screen grab of the Nokia 9 specs in the FCC filing (Image credit: FCC)

All this seems to indicate that we can expect a reveal of the Nokia 9 at the expected Nokia event on January 19, 2018, in China. Naturally, T3 will be following this launch closely so be sure to check back in the new year for the full picture.