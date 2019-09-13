Nokia 10 could bring the fight to the iPhone 11 Pro camera with this monstrous new set-up

The smartphone camera wars are heating up. The flagship Samsung Galaxy S10, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and Apple iPhone 11 Pro all ship with three rear-mounted cameras designed to offer new photography modes and image quality.

And according to a new video created by popular YouTube channel Concept Creator, Nokia is set to join the fray with a flashy new successor to its Trypophobia-inducing Nokia 9 PureView from earlier this year. You can check out the slick concept video on the YouTube channel, or in the embedded player below:

Concept Creator designs show product videos for as-yet unannounced handsets based on the latest whispers and rumours. And the rumours around the next photography-focused flagship suggest Nokia will pull-out all the stops.

The so-called Nokia 10 will sport 6 cameras and an LED flash – an increase on the five camera array found on the Nokia 9 earlier this year, which resulted in 60-megapixel photographs.

According to the video, the flagship Nokia will pack two 12MP RBG sensors, two 12MP monochrome sensors, an ultra-wide with a 130° field of view and a 6K video camera to boot. If it's anything like its predecessor, all six cameras will be able to fire at once to capture enough information to allow users to adjust the focus of the photograph after the fact.

Elsewhere, the Nokia 10 is also tipped to get a 6.4-inch display with a 1440p resolution. That's a step-up from the 5.99-inch Quad HD+ pOLED display found on the Nokia 9 PureView and should offer a better experience when binging box sets and movies on-the-move.

Concept Creator has also mocked-up some stylish and vibrant new case finishes, including blue, black and red colours. The whole thing looks pretty smart and we've got everything crossed that HDM Global – the parent company that now owns and operates the iconic Nokia brand – is hard at work on something exactly like this.