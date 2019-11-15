Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Sword bundle deal is a Black Friday bargain

Among the best Black Friday deals we've already seen have been the excellent offers on as part of Curry's Why Wait? Black Friday sale. These deals are so good as not only do they slash serious money off the cost of top products, but each is protected by a Black Friday price match promise. This means that if the product you buy is discounted anywhere else, then Currys will refund you the difference, effectively letting you shop great bargains with zero better-deal-elsewhere risk.

The hottest gaming deal we've seen so far in the Why Wait? Black Friday event, by far, is this Nintendo Switch bundle Christmas cracker. That's because it bags you a Nintendo Switch console, in either Neon or Grey colourway, and then throws in either variant of the brilliant new Pokemon game, Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield, for free.

That's the fastest selling console of all time, along with the game that respected video game website Kotaku recently concluded that:

"The magic of Pokémon is that it lets you tap into a sense of wonder that becomes more and more difficult to access as an adult. Sword and Shield do that more successfully than any Pokémon release has in years. It’s a portal to a new world. And it definitely has something for Pokémon’s core audience: everyone in the entire world."

You can check out the range of bundle deals below:

Nintendo Switch Neon & Pokemon Sword Bundle | £279 | save £44.99 | Available now at Currys

Our pick of the Switch bundles here bags you the colourful Neon edition of the Nintendo Switch along with Pokemon Sword for just £279. That's a straight saving of £44.99, and free delivery.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Grey & Pokemon Sword Bundle | £279 | save £44.99 | Available now at Currys

If you prefer the more adult colourway of the Grey Nintendo Switch with a copy of Pokemon Sword then this is the bundle for you. Same discount, same deal price. Free delivery included.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Neon & Pokemon Shield Bundle | £279 | save £44.99 | Available now at Currys

Fancy Pokemon Shield rather than Sword? Well this bundle bags you the game for free along with the Neon Nintendo Switch console. Going now at £279 with free delivery.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Grey & Pokemon Shield Bundle | £279 | save £44.99 | Available now at Currys

Want a Grey Nintendo Switch with Pokemon Shield? Well this is the package you should ring up. £279 is the price, with the same £44.99 saving on the game. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Now, while we think that the above bundle deal is the best way to enjoy the awesome new Pokemon game, as it allows you to enjoy the amazing virtual world of Galar (which is based on the UK!) on the big screen, we know that many gamers are currently interested in the portable only Nintendo Switch Lite console.

Well, Curry's Why Wait? sale also has a discounted Pokemon Sword or Shield bundle deal on each Switch Lite colourway, too. This discount isn't as big, saving you only £25.98, but it is still an attractive deal in our eyes if you've been looking to pick up a Switch Lite. The cool thing about this deal is that it includes the Zacian and Zamazenta Edition Nintendo Switch Lite console, too, meaning you can get your Pokemon on in both hardware and software form.

NINTENDO Switch Lite & Pokemon Sword Bundle | £219 | save £25.98 | Available now at Currys

You can pick up a Switch Lite right now, as well as either Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield, for just £219 in the Currys Why Wait? Black Friday sale. Our pick is this Zacian and Zamazenta Edition console with Sword bundle, but other colourways are available, as too bundles with Pokemon Shield included instead. As with the deals above, completely free delivery is included.View Deal

And, for even more great titles to play on either of Nintendo's brilliant consoles, be sure to check out T3's authoritative guide to the very best Nintendo Switch games, which is stuffed with top titles to play over the Winter Holiday Season.