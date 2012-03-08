Modern Warfare 3 DLC trailer outs new Spec Ops missions

Latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 trailer offers up first gameplay footage of new multiplayer map and first downloadable Spec Ops missions

The ongoing run of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 DLC content continues as Activision outs a new gameplay trailer offering the first insight into its next post-release content drop.



Set to launch for Xbox 360 touting Call of Duty Elite Premium subscribers on March 13th, the third Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 DLC offering will see avid fans of the first-person shooter offered up a single new multiplayer map dubbed 'Black Box' and a pair of Spec Ops missions entitled 'Black Ice' and 'Negotiator'.



Whilst the Black Box multiplayer map will see gamers battling through the wreckage of Air Force One, the US President's private aircraft, the Black Ice Spec Ops mission will see MW3 fans thrown into the Russian artic in what is being touted as “the first time Special Ops has been made downloadable online in [the] franchise's history.”



The final Spec Ops mission, Negotiator, is set in India. According to Activision's official announcement, Negotiator is “an all-new Special Ops mission in which you'll breach-and-clear rooms and navigate surface streets to secure the safety of your VIPs.”



Featuring a period of exclusivity for COD Elite Premium subscribers, the new content drop will also feature in the first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 DLC bundle that will be made available to none subscribers via Xbox Live from March 20th alongside the first two additional content offerings.



As is often the case with Activision's globally dominant COD franchise, PS3 and PC gamers will be forced to wait until an as yet unannounced date to make use of the new map and mission offerings.



Via: CVG

