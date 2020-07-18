New iPhone 12 leak says handset will come with THIS premium upgrade

The Apple iPhone 12 is one of the most hotly anticipated new handsets of 2020, which is why it came as a shock to hear leaks suggest the new phone was not going to come with an in-box charger or set of earphones.

Now, though, what exactly will come in the iPhone 12 box has emerged more into the light.

That's because, according to leaked images from ChargerLAB , which appeared on the Chinese social network Weibo and posted to Twitter by DuanRui and L0vetodream , the upcoming Apple iPhone 12 models look set to be shipped with a new Lightning to USB-C cable that includes a braided fabric design, which means more resistance compared to the current models.

iPhone 12 series will be equipped with USB-C to Lightning braided data cable (via. 充电头网) pic.twitter.com/mla5HCKGRUJuly 14, 2020

Braided cables are not exactly new to iPhones. What's new is that if the rumor is confirmed, this will be the first time that Apple will distribute a braided cable that is made by itself.

Until then, Apple's braided cable models are limited to the Lightning cable (in black) that comes with the Mac Pro, the HomePod's power cable, and the Thunderbolt Pro.

(Image credit: duanrui1205 )

(Image credit: 充电头网)

In parallel, another more ambitious rumor points out that the 'iPhone 12' will be the last model to have a Lightning port. In this case, instead of bringing a USB Type-C port, the device would not have a cable connection.

ChargerLAB confirms that the cable has passed Apple certification and has the Made for iPhone mark (MFi), its length is 1.05 m and its thickness is 3.04 mm. This is slightly larger than the current cable for the iPhone.

Testing the cable with Using a 96W charger showed that it can charge the iPhone 11 Pro Max at its maximum power, similar results were achieved with the iPad Air 3 tablet.

Along with the braid, the new cables have 8 silver contacts coated with rhodium, which is more resistant to corrosion. This should extend the life of the accessory.

It is also worth noting that earlier this week the specifications of the batteries of the upcoming four versions of the iPhone 12 were leaked, with the 'iPhone 12' will come with a 2,227 mAh battery, while the 'iPhone 12 Max' and 'iPhone 12 Pro' will come with a battery of the same size of 2.775 mAh, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will come with a 3,687 mAh battery.

The site also indicated that Apple may launch two new chargers, as there are two new models numbers for 20-watt and 5-watt chargers found in safety certifications. The model number for the 20-watt charger is 'A2244', while the model number for the 5-watt charger is (A1443).

What will the iPhone 12 look like? This video reveals all: