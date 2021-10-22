New Beats wireless earbuds spotted in Kim Kardashian's ears to steal AirPods' thunder

Kim Kardashian has been snapped wearing what appears to be Apple's widely-rumored unreleased Beats Fit Pro earbuds while out and about in LA and running her usual daily errands.

At the beginning of October, the internet first caught a glimpse of the new set of true wireless earbuds from Beats. Upon getting a first look at the earbuds, the internet swiftly decided upon the 'Beats Fit Pro' moniker in lieu of waiting for a confirmed name from Apple.

First spotted by the folks at 9to5Mac, Kardashian was spotted "attending meetings & running errands" donning the new earbuds. From the images, you can easily see some pink new Beats that Kardashian is wearing. The Beats Fit Pro, as they may well be called, could be a replacement for the aging Powerbeats Pro, or perhaps a mystery line of new exercise-friendly earbuds. The Beats Fit Pro will apparently debut the week beginning November 1, which is refreshingly soon.

Design-wise, the Beats Fit Pro model looks similar to the Beats Studio Buds, albeit with the addition of wingtips that are presumably included to secure the earbuds in place for workouts and other types of strenuous physical activity. According to the available info, the new Beats Fit Pro will provide six hours of battery life, use Apple’s H1 chip for rapid pairing, as well as include Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) for a clean listening experience free of annoying outside interferences – something that's useful when trying to zone out during exercise.

Of course, we all know this week has been a frenetically busy one for the tech industry, with many brands hosting their final product showcases of the year. With that thought in tow, the Beats Fit Pro arrives on the market following Apple’s recent unveiling of the AirPods 3, which debuted earlier this week alongside the new MacBook Pro (2021). Could it steal the AirPods 3's limelight? It's not out of the question, but the Beat Fits Pro will need to make a serious case as to why it's the perfect exercise audio companion, otherwise risk being wiped out by the inevitable sales boom that will follow the AirPods 3 launch.

With the new earbuds tipped to be Android and iOS-compatible, they could appeal to a broad range of fitness enthusiasts who feel that the new AirPods either won't stay in their ear adequately or don't have the necessary credentials to withstand grueling bouts of exercise. Released soon with a new design, the Beats Fit Pro could well be the perfect ticket for fitness fanatics with its sweat-proof design and Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). For now, the jury's still out whether the buds can compete with the market's best true wireless earbuds, but you probably wouldn't want to bet against a company that can genuinely stake a claim in having helped shape how an entire generation listens to and enjoys their music.