Motorola Moto G30 and G10 offer BIG Android specs for breathtakingly cheap

Motorola has launched two brand new entry-level handsets to usher in its 10th-generation Moto G line: the Motorola Moto G30 and the Motorola Moto G10, both landing in the UK and Europe from February 22 – each offering formidable value. The Motorola G30 and Motorola G10 both come with a 6.5-inch 720p display, NFC connectivity, are powered by 5,000mAh batteries, and have the good looks that only Motorola can pull off.

With these budget-busting prices, you’d likely expect the devices to abandon specs in the raw pursuit of being as inexpensive as possible – well, you’d be wrong. The better spec'd Motorola Moto G30 includes 15W fast charging, plus a 90Hz refresh rate, which is staggeringly good value for money.

Speedy refresh rates are more commonplace this year, trickling down into a wider array of devices, instead of just brands' flagships. Like the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, which sailed onto T3’s radar with its 90Hz refresh rate; meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord N1 5G is a brand new budget model that could boast a super-fast refresh rate; sadly, it appears the perfectly mid-ranged, Samsung Galaxy A52, won’t get a 90Hz refresh rate unless Samsung opts to increase this following recent coverage of the Galaxy A52's launch date.

Even though the Moto G30's 720p screen feels a bit lackluster – if taken in the broader context of its overall features – it feels like an acceptable trade-off. The phone will chug through tasks with its Snapdragon 662 chipset; in fact, it’s a perfectly positioned lower-mid SoC for Motorola's Moto G30 handset, where other more powerful chips would be surplus to need.

Capturing those special moments is a breeze with the 64-megapixel main camera, plus an 8-megapixel ultrawide, and 2-megapixel macro camera. The Motorola Moto G30 has 6GB of Ram, 128GB of native storage, all expandable through the microSD slot. Something that will forever be tragically absent from all of Apple’s much-adored handsets on our list of best iPhones. All of this at a mouth-watering cost of €179, around $215/£150/AU$280.

The less powerful Moto G10 falls from the limelight, opting for a Snapdragon 460 SoC. It’s still an accomplished chipset, launched in early 2020 for cheaper phones, but noticeably slower than the Snapdragon 662, especially when paired with a lower spec set. The Moto G10 is priced at €149.99, roughly £129/$178/AU$230.

The Moto G10 has 4GB of RAM, a 720p display, and a slower 60Hz refresh rate. It sports a lower-res, 48-megapixel camera; despite harboring the same battery as the Moto G30, it charges more sluggishly at 10W. These specs obviously pale compared to T3’s best Android phone candidates, but it offers a nice ultra-budget alternative, perhaps sitting comfortably somewhere in our best cheap phones list.

The Motorola Moto G9 sports great battery life and is super affordable; still, there's always room for improvement, and Motorola looks to be heading in the right direction with this newly launched, tenth generation of double-digit named models. Hopefully, it can keep finding its rhythm in the year ahead.

Source: Pocket-lint