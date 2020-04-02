Looking for a new freezer? Us too! But these fridge freezers are ACTUALLY AVAILABLE, and cheap

If you’re currently struggling to find a new or supplementary freezer or fridge freezer then we’ve managed to pin down a few. Better still, they’re available with a discount, which means up to £70 off on the models we’ve singled out.

First up is the dazzling Beko CFP1685W 60/40 Frost Free Fridge Freezer, which is a standalone A+ rated appliance that boasts a whopping 327-litre capacity, 230 in the fridge and 97 in the freezer. Beko reckons that’s good for up to 18 bags of groceries, which is more than enough for most. It’s got £60 off the £379 asking price too, which means it’s yours for just £319.

Beko CFP1685W 60/40 Frost Free Fridge Freezer at AO.com. Was £379, now £319 save £60.

There’s even a salad crisper drawer for anyone who prefers to bypass the frozen chips and other chilled items lurking in the lower portion of this machine. It’s frost free, which means little to no upkeep and the doors are reversible too. So you’re free to keep it just about anywhere, assuming you’ve got space to handle its H184.5 x W59.5 x D64.8 dimensions.View Deal

Fridgemaster 50/50 Frost Free Fridge Freezer

(Image credit: Fridgemaster)

Next, there’s the Fridgemaster 5050 Frost Free Fridge Freezer. This silver beauty is the perfect compromise as it splits its sizeable 251-litre capacity down the middle. That translates to 13 bags of food shopping. There’s innovative tech on the inside that prevents ice build-ups and reversible doors for the ultimate in flexibility.



Fridgemaster 50/50 Frost Free Fridge Freezer at AO.com. Was £349, now £279 save £70.

Fancy an integrated fridge freezer instead?

Elsewhere, another deal of the day has to be this Beko BCFD173 Integrated 70/30 Frost Free Fridge Freezer that’s currently down from £399 to £349. That’s a fifty quid saving and, crucially, it’s actually still available.

Being a Beko means you’re getting value too, with a list of features that have made it a hit with many folks based on the enthusiastic customer reviews we’ve read. With the 70/30 split of the design you’ve got loads of space for everyday groceries such as milk, veg and more. With the freezer down below it all adds up to a combined 262-litre capacity.

Even more interesting than the times we live in is the fact that it also features anti-bacterial protection on the inner lining. That, claims Beko, prevents the growth of bacteria and snuffs out odours too. You’ll need to remain vigilant on the hygiene front, but this is a neat bonus. There’s a wine rack in there for good measure.

Beko BCFD173 Integrated 70/30 Frost Free Fridge Freezer at AO.com. Was £399, now £349 save £50.

Dimensions-wise the Beko is big but not a whopper, clocking in at H177.8 x W54 x D54.5. So assuming you’ve got that sort of space going spare then its going to fit a treat. Just bear in mind this is an integrated fridge freezer, rather than a standalone unit.

