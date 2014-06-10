Limited edition white PS4 Destiny bundle announced

First-ever white PlayStation 4 gets an airing at E3

By

A stylish limited edition "Glacier White" PS4 console is going to be released as part of a bundle with Destiny on September 9th.

The bundle was announced by Sony at this year's E3 conference and includes a 500GB PS4 and DualShock 4 controller, Destiny, and a 30-day voucher for Playstation Plus.

Whilst the game is going to be available for Xbox, Sony will be tempting potential PS4 owners with exclusive content and access to a special Destiny first-look 'alpha' starting this Thursday.

That's ahead of the actual beta release which will go out on July 17 on PS4.

Along with the white PS4 bundle, Sony is also making available a "Jet Black" PS4 packaged with a copy of the game and a Piano Black 500GB PS3 bundle for those who don't want to make the jump to the next generation just yet.

If you've forgotten why you should be excited about Destiny - just take a look at the trailer embedded below.


By Peter Rawlins

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.