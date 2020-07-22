LG is recalling some OLED TVs – here's everything you need to know

According to reports from South Korea, LG is recalling some 60,000 OLED TVs released between February 2016 and September 2019 due to potential issues with overheating power boards.

The first report from Yonhap News (via TechRadar) suggests that 18 different OLED TV models may have been affected, though so far all reports have been in South Korea only. These range from the B7 and C7 models that really took the technology mainstream in 2017, up to the LG C9 and LG B9 released last year (which are still available, now and remain excellent TV buys).

LG is offering free repairs to replace the affected boards, and has already fixed 22,000 of the 60,000 affected TVs, according to the company. "The overheating issue occurred only in very few models out of the total that used the component, but we will provide free component swaps for all of them for customer safety," LG told ZDNet.

There's no mention of LG's new 2020 models, including the CX and GX, being affected by the issue.

Should I worry about my LG OLED TV?

Unless you live in South Korea, no. LG told Yonhap News that models outside of South Korea are not subject to the repair program, so while the idea of an overheating TV sounds a little alarming, it's not something the majority of LG customers need to fret over.

Different countries have different power requirements, so there's no reason to think that a flaw in the board design that handles the South Korean specification would affect other countries too. However, LG is investigating to make certain that this is indeed the case.

So for now, there's no need to worry about picked up the LG C9 or LG CX, both of which feature prominently on our list of the best OLED TVs, and the best TVs overall. The LG CX is even out pick of the best gaming TVs, which is no small thing in the year of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.