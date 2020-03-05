Last day to get this PS4 Pro 1TB bundle at the lowest price we've seen all year

Get a PS4 with a huge 1TB hard drive and Red Dead Redemption 2 for an unmissable price

PS4 Pro Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle
Yes, we're only at the beginning of March, but we're already keeping an eye out for sizzling hot deals and this is one of them. This PS4 Pro 1TB console bundle has dropped in price and if you were planning to treat yourself after payday, what could be better than a powerful new console, and the BAFTA nominated Red Dead Redemption 2 from Rockstar? 

We saw this bundle drop to its lowest price of £250 last year in the run up to Christmas and while we can't expect to see a repeat of this again until the holiday season, with Black Friday, Christmas, and the new PS5 launching, it's still a steal.

Over on eBay you can nab yourself the console plus the critically acclaimed title for just £314.99. But act fast as you only have until midnight! Check out the deal below:

PS4 Pro 1TB | Red Dead Redemption 2 | Was: £349.95 | Now: £314.95 | Save: £35 | With promo code PETAL10
The PS4 Pro has the best exclusives we've seen this generation, and while Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption isn't a platform exclusive, it's amongst the most acclaimed titles of recent years. Plus, it looks fantastic to boot, enhanced by the PS4 Pro's 4K graphics, making your Wild West adventure an outstanding one. Be sure to use the promo code PETAL10 to get your 10% discount! View Deal

With the rest of the year to go before the next generation of consoles hit the market, now's a great time to dive into the library of PS4 exclusive titles. The prices of the AAA titles have been reduced to as low as £15 as part of the PlayStation Hits collection, so you can pick up games like Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War for a fraction of what they would usually cost. 

It's a great deal, but you only have until midnight to make up your mind! 

