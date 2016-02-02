Jaguar Land Rover has a lot of faith in the future of self-driving cars

British automotive giant Jaguar Land Rover is ready to get in on the autonomous technology game with the announcement it's investing in a new 41-mile-long testing lab. The £5.5 million UK-CITE (United Kingdom Intelligent Transport Environment) project will aim to use a series of roads in Coventry and Solihull in order to simulate the conditions of UK public roads.

Not only that, the project will also see a fleet of 100 cars used over a three year period - including five Jaguar and Land Rover models - to put this new pricey test route through its paces. There are plenty of similar test labs across Europe, but this will be the first time such a facility has been set up in the UK and will see a variety of CAV (Connected and Autonomous Vehciles) technologies.

"This real-life laboratory will allow Jaguar Land Rover's research team and project partners to test new connected and autonomous vehicle technologies on five different types of roads and junctions," says Dr Wolfgang Epple, Director of Research and Technology, Jaguar Land Rover. "Similar research corridors already exist in other parts of Europe so this test route is exactly the sort of innovation infrastructure the UK needs to compete globally."

He adds: "The connected and autonomous vehicle features we will be testing will improve road safety, enhance the driving experience, reduce the potential for traffic jams and improve traffic flow. These technologies will also help us meet the increasing customer demand for connected services whilst on the move."

Via: Jaguar Land Rover

