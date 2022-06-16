iPhone 14 Pro leaker gets called out for 'made up' leak

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We're just a few months from Apple revealing the iPhone 14, showing us what the next wave of smartphone computing will be all about.

The iPhone 13 is easily among the best smartphones and the iPhone 14 is rumoured to improve on a few important features, such as introducing an always-on display.

One area that Apple has been excelling at recently has been the internal components, especially its own Apple Silicon chips, such as the M1 series.

A new rumour from @ihacktu (opens in new tab) on Twitter (via Notebookcheck.net (opens in new tab)) makes a pretty bold claim: the forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will offer 42% better CPU performance and 35% better GPU performance over the outgoing models.

First test powerful #iphone14pro and #Iphone14ProMax - 896000 benchmark antutu plannedGpu + 35 % CPU + 42 % Crazy results announced 😱 oh my god Camera 📷 update amazing 🤩 Battery + 2h10 minutesJune 13, 2022 See more

If this rumour is true – and it's a big if – then the iPhone 14 Pro is about to absolute dominate all other smartphones, including flagships coming next year like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

While the S23 Ultra is not likely to be a slouch, Apple's custom chips are designed specifically for iOS 16 and iPhones, meaning that recently they've dramatically out-performed all their rivals.

However, Samsung and other phone company executives can rest a little easier in the knowledge that after these rumored benchmark's hit the internet, other prominent Apple leakers have immediately gone and poured cold water on this rumour.

In fact, Twitter user @LeaksApplePro, who has had some reliable predictions in the past, has actually gone as far as to call (opens in new tab) the rumour "made up" and said that @ihacktu "doesn't know what he is talking about". Shots well and truly fired.

This is made up. Maybe that benchmark score is somewhat true, but it is easily guessable.The CPU improvement should be around 15%, nothing close to 42%.The guy doesn’t know what he is talking about. The only major improvement this year is LPDDR5 Ram. pic.twitter.com/UGu5aOYPxQJune 14, 2022 See more

While a 15% improvement is a lot lower than a 35%-45% improvement, that still represents Apple pulling even further away from the pack when it comes to the iPhone 14's performance. Remember, the iPhone 13's chip was already faster and more efficient than rivals, so this increase would see that lead lengthen even more.

Rumours have been circulating that Apple and its chipmaking partner TSMC have been struggling to refine new processes for faster CPUs, meaning that Apple is sticking with similar technology for the upcoming iPhone 14 chips.

Only time will tell on which Apple leaker is correct, but either way we're super excited for the iPhone 14, and especially the flagship iPhone 14 Pro. Roll on September 2022, which is when the iPhone 14 range is widely expected to be launched.

Can't wait for the iPhone 14 Pro?