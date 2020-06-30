iPhone 12 gets huge upgrade in THIS area

The iPhone 12 is set to launch this fall, and while we've heard rumours about improved camera hardware and a 120Hz display, it looks like Apple is playing catch up in other areas too.

According to the latest leak, ferreted out from iOS 14 code, the newest flagship is going to boast new video modes of 4K at 120fps and 240fps. if that's true, it's a huge leap from the current capability of the iPhone 11.

The information comes via trusted Twitter leaker, Max Weinbach and YouTube channel Everything Apple Pro, who found "direct reference" in iOS 14 code that mentions the new video modes, likely coming to just the higher-end iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

By comparison, the iPhone 11's video modes are limited to 4K at 60fps, or 1080p at 240fps, so this really is a big jump between iterations, and it's almost certainly been made possible thanks to Apple's A14 processor coupled with the camera hardware.

Expect to see Apple shouting about the iPhone 12's new features from the rooftops; Weinbach's souce says the company's marketing strategy for the new iPhone will be "unusually aggressive" with a focus on highlighting all of its new features.

Packing the phone full of high-end features while keeping the price relatively low is going to be an attractive selling point in itself, although Apple may ruffle a few feathers if it does indeed choose to ship the iPhone 12 without a charger or earbuds in the box, with a false sense of value that actually leaves consumers paying over $60 for the essential accessories, negating the $50 price difference expected between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

We're anticipating four iPhone 12 models, all 5G capable, with a couple of cheaper, 4G variants thrown in for good measure. Apple has yet to unveil its new flagship, but it looks like it'll be leaning into showing off everything the iPhone 12 has to offer, so things should really start ramping up as we head towards November.

Source: Tom's Guide