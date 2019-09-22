Samsung Galaxy Note 10 CRUSHES the iPhone 11 Pro in this major department

The iPhone 11 Pro is the first iPhone to come bundled with Apple's coveted 30W Power Adapter, which can take the handset from flat to half-full in just 30 minutes, with a full charge coming in at 102 minutes. But that's still no match for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which can leap from 0 to 100 in an astounding 62 minutes.

For comparison, the iPhone XS can take up to 185 minutes to charge to full; while the iPhone XS Max tops the table with an astonishing 209 minutes. In both cases, that's somewhere in the region of three hours spent waiting for the former flagship iPhone to replenish its power reserve. The budget iPhone XR comes in at about 192 minutes.

This information comes courtesy of Phone Arena, which ran a series of tests on the new iPhone 11 Pro, noting that it reached 28% in 15 minutes, 55% in 30 minutes, 74% in 45 minutes and 85% in 60 minutes. From there, it took a further 15 minutes to reach 94%, 30 minutes to fill to 98%, and 42 minutes to reach the full 100%.

It's hardly a surprise that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus comes out on top, though. Samsung's Fast Charger has a maximum power throughput of 45W, versus the 30W of Apple's Power Adapter. However, Oppo's 65W best-in-class SuperVOOC blows both out of the water, taking a 4000mAh battery from flat to full in 30 minutes.

Do the math and SuperVOOC is transferring energy at a rate of 133mAh per minute. To put this into context, the iPhone 11 Pro has a 3190mAh cell, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus a 4300mAh. To that end, it would take it roughly 23 minutes to charge the iPhone and 32 minutes to charge the Samsung (both to full).