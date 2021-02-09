If you own an Xbox Series X, you'll kick yourself for not using this hidden feature

The Xbox Series X has been out for almost three months now, but like the PS5, gamers are still finding cool new features that they didn't know existed, like this nifty new trick for the Xbox Wireless Controller.

If you use your Xbox Series X controller on devices other than your console, then you may not know that your it can switch between them with a quick button press; so if you're done gaming on your Xbox and want to switch over to your PC or Android device, it takes just a second to connect,

The feature was actually shared on reddit in December, and providing you've already set the Xbox controller up on your secondary devices, all you have to do is hold down the sync button to switch from your Xbox Series X (or Xbox Series S) to the last Android device, or PC you were using it with. The flashing light indicates you're doing it correctly – that and the fact your controller is now working with it.

To switch back to your Xbox, double tap the sync button; you'll get a single flash of light this time, and you should be good to go.

The tidbit was shared on Twitter by Microsoft employee Timo Wolf , who notes that while the Xbox Wireless Controller page does mention that players can "easily pair and switch between devices including Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and Android," it doesn't relay how to pull that off.

Quick video proof using Xbox Series X Controller, Windows 10 PC & Xbox One X. Important: Learned through feedback this does not work to switch between Xbox & Xbox Wireless Adapter. Only Xbox & Bluetooth connection pic.twitter.com/6ROCXNMI6HFebruary 8, 2021

It's worth noting that this functionality doesn't work with the Xbox Wireless Adapter, or the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, but you can see it working perfectly well in the video above.

The PS5 DualSense has similar hidden features, which we delved into in our roundup of top 20 PS5 tips to get the most out of your console.

If you're still trying to get hold of MIcrosoft's console, be sure to bookmark our Xbox Series X stock tracker to stay on top of restocks. We also have a PS5 stock tracker, if you want to try your luck with Sony's system.