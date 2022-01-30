How to live stream Nadal vs Medvedev and watch Australian Open 2022 Men's Final Tennis online FREE from anywhere

History awaits Spanish legend Rafa Nadal today as he heads into this final with a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam within his grasp - but could Russia's Daniil Medvedev upset the Australian Open's fairytale ending? Don't miss a moment with our full guide on how to watch an Australian Open 2022 Men's Final live stream from anywhere in the world.

A win would put Nadal clear of his rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in grand slam wins, but his opponent will also be looking to create a tennis first, with world No.2 Medvedev in line to become the first man in the Open Era to win his second slam immediately after his first.

An exciting Men's Final by all accounts, read on below on how to live stream Nadal vs Medvedev and watch the Australian Open 2022 Men's Final online for free. And if you're abroad and can't access your preferred coverage, discover how you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions.

What time is the Australian Open 2022 Men's Final?

The Australian Open Men's Final takes place at Melbourne Park, Victoria on Sunday 30th January.

The start time for Nadal vs Medvedev is at 7.30pm AEDT / 8.30am GMT / 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT.

How to live stream the Australian Open 2022 Men's Final online in Australia for FREE

Tennis fans Down Under can tune into the Nadal vs Medvedev Australian Open Men's Final for free thanks to Channel 9 and 9Gem. That means you can also live stream matches on the 9Now streaming service, which is also completely free to use, and is compatible with laptops, tablets, mobiles and an array of streaming services such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Fetch, PlayStation, Amazon Fire and smart TVs. For hardcore tennis fans, the only game in town is subscription-based streaming service Stan Sport, which is live streaming EVERY match on every court, and all without intrusive adverts interrupting play. A Stan Sport, subscription currently costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Play for the final is expected to start at 7.30pm AEDT on Sunday. If you're currently out of Australia but still want to access all that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as outlined above.

How to watch the Australian Open 2022 in the UK

Tennis fans in the UK hoping to watch Nadal vs Medvedev can tune into the 2022 Australian Open Men's Final on streaming service Discovery+. You can currently subscribe to Discovery+ for £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year, while you can also take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial if you're a new user. The platform boasts a wide array of live sports, including big events like snooker and Formula E, plus plenty of niche and stuff like snowboarding, swimming, and canoeing. The match is set to start at the somewhat reasonable time of 8.30am on Sunday morning for sports fans in the UK. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to live stream the Australian Open 2022 Men's Final and watch Grand Slam tennis anywhere else in the world

For tennis fans around the world, there are options to live stream Nadal vs Medvedev and watch every serve, backhand and volley.

Those in the US can head straight to ESPN Plus which is live streaming everything on ESPN's TV channels - plus plenty more Australian Open action.

Alternatively, cord-cutting service Sling TV's Orange plan ($35 per month) meanwhile gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and plenty more, and you can get 3 days of Sling for FREE right now.

A more expensive, but more comprehensive over-the-top offering is FuboTV, which also offers the ESPN channels along wit a boat-load of other channels for $65 per month.

Across the border, Canadian viewers can watch the action from Australia via TSN for English-language coverage, and RDS for French-language coverage.

If you get either network as part of your cable package, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an AO live stream.

If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.

US and Canadian start times for play is at 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT.

For Kiwis across the shores in New Zealand, Sky Sport is the place to watch the Aussie Open in 2022. Sky Sport comes as a part of many Sky TV packages, with the option to watch on TV or live stream straight to your device with the Sky Go service.

Those not committed to a cable package can use the Sky Sport Now platform, costing $19.99 for a weekly pass.

The AO Men's Final in set to get underway at 9.30pm NZDT for viewers in New Zealand.

Outside of the country when the Australian Open 2022 is on and can't access your preferred broadcaster? Download a VPN to circumvent any geo-restrictions and stream as if you were at home.

