GTA 6 release date expected after 2024, says Rockstar leaker

A new update regarding the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6 has been revealed by a well-known leaker who has previously shared details on Rockstar Games.

Chris Klippel from French publication Rockstar Mag has stated (via Twitter ) that GTA 6 won't see a release date until after 2024, however, still believes that a "real" announcement regarding the game could take place at the end of this year. Following Rockstar's confirmation in February that GTA 6 is now in "active development" , it does seem possible that more details will be announced later this year.

Looking at the developer's history for GTA release dates and new GTA announcements and we can see that sometime between October to November is the most probable period. Most recently, Rockstar launched the GTA Trilogy remasters on November 11th, 2021. Outside of this, the first five mainline GTA games all launched in October.

"An important step in the development of GTA 6 has just been reached. Things should speed up (internally at Rockstar)," wrote Klippel (translated via Google). "I think that a (real) announcement at the end of the year may be possible. In any case, I don't see the game arriving before the end of 2024!"

A report in April 2020 by Kotaku mentioned that GTA 6 is in early development. Now with confirmation of this happening in February 2022, a 2024 release date seems like a good bet. Although, it's worth noting that the majority of Rockstar titles have been delayed at least once, so I personally can see a 2024 date announced before a delay pushes it to 2025.

Klippel previously suggested that GTA 6 has been in "development hell" following the departure of Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser, as well as that the game will be set in two time periods . The former claim was backed by another leaker that confirmed the existence of Star Wars Eclipse ahead of time.

Meanwhile, the next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V launches today across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. Sony also has a killer deal available now, letting consumers get the single player and online for an incredibly low price – I even bought it myself.