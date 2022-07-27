GTA 6 set to change Rockstar forever with female lead, claims report

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The future of Rockstar Games and the Grand Theft Auto series is set to change in a big way with the lead character in GTA 6 set to be a female of Latino heritage.

This huge detail was revealed in a major report from Bloomberg (opens in new tab) that broke down the culture of Rockstar Games and how the company has been trying to improve upon its work environment. It's said that GTA 6 will include a playable female protagonist for the first time in the history of the series.

The woman will be one of two leading characters in a story that is said to be influenced by bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde.

Earlier this month, Rockstar provided its first update on the production of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, saying that "more development resources" will now be pushed towards GTA 6 with Red Dead Online content set to end as a result.

The most recent game to come from Rockstar was next-gen versions of GTA V on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, taking advantage of both console's capabilities. Check out T3's Grand Theft Auto V review to see if it's worth revisiting Los Santos.