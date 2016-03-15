GDC 2016: Epic Games shows off Unreal Engine with sizzle reel video

Final Fantasy VII Remake, Eve: Valkyrie and, of course, Unreal Tournament powered by new tech

By

Epic Games, the company responsible for Unreal Tournament and - far more critical to its business model - Unreal Engine has released a GDC sizzle reel of some of the upcoming games that are powered off its tech.

The video, which can be viewed below, includes a wide mix of titles, ranging from big budget games such as Final Fantasy VII Remake, right through to more indy titles such as Mighty No. 9. The next iteration of Unreal Tournament also gets some footage, as too Tekken 7 and Hellblade.

Basically, if you like pretty graphics then click the video.

