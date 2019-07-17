Galaxy Note 10 will be the fastest smartphone Samsung has ever built

We're expecting to see a lot of impressive new technology in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, but that didn't include an entirely-new chipset. Samsung typically uses the same chipset in the flagship entires of both the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series.

However, that looks set to change this year, according to a leaked benchmark result.

According to prolific Samsung tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Note 10 series will be powered by the Exynos 9825 system-on-a-chip – an update to the Exynos 9820 silicon inside the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. Coupled with 8GB of RAM, it appears the new processor is a real powerhouse.

Ice Universe has tweeted a benchmark that allegedly reveals the level of performance we can expect from the Galaxy Note 10. If the leak is accurate, we can expect Geekbench scores of 4,495 and 10,223 in the single- and multi-core tests, respectively, which is higher than just about every Android smartphone around.

Galaxy Note10 Geekbench Exynos 9825！ pic.twitter.com/ISIfpFsN5yJuly 16, 2019

It's also closing the gap on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, which are fuelled by Apple's own A12 Bionic processor and achieve a staggering 4,798 and 11,259 in the same single- and multi-core tests in Geekbench 4.

Benchmark scores are designed to help users quickly compare performance between different devices on different platforms. So regardless of the chipset brand and operating system, the higher the Geekbench score, the better.

Like every other Galaxy Note handset, the next-generation flagship will likely ship in two variations – one powered by the Samsung-designed Exynos 9825, and one with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. The latter is found inside almost every other flagship Android smartphone on the market right now, including the OnePlus 7 Pro, LG V50 ThinQ, and Sony Xperia 1, to name a few.

Samsung uses different chipsets in different markets around the globe, with the UK typically getting an Exynos-powered Galaxy Note, which is extremely good news given the result of this benchmark test.

Despite the solid track record of the leaksters, it's worth taking this information with a small pinch of salt. After all, nothing is confirmed until it's produced on-stage from Samsung mobile wizard DJ Koh. As always, T3 will have all the news from Galaxy Unpacked as it happens, to stay tuned for the latest on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.