Fujifilm XF1 announced

Fujifilm have unveiled a rather smart, small addition to their X-series. The new - yet rather retro-looking - XF1 is set for release later this year in November, and Fujifilm is hoping its compact design will help the X-series reach a wider audience.
Available in tan, black and red faux leather finishes, the XF1 is 4.2 inches wide, 2.4 inches across and 1.2 inches deep. It boasts a 2/3 inch 12-megapixel sensor inside with a manual 4× optical zoom (25mm-100m) wide-angle, f/1.8 lens which the user operates by twisting the zoom ring.
Full specifications are as follows:
- Pocketable premium camera available in 3 stunning colours (Tan, Black and Red)
- 12 megapixel 2/3” EXR-CMOS sensor with EXR-Auto
- Fast processing and response times
- Manual 4x FUJINON optical zoom (25-100mm equiv.) and up to 8x Intelligent Digital Zoom
- Manually twisting zoom mechanism for power-on and zooming
- F1.8 (wide) - F4.9 (telephoto)
- Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS)
- Full manual controls
- 3.0-inch/460K dot premium clear LCD monitor with tempered glass for scratch protection
- Motion Panorama 360 for seamless panoramic shots in a snap
- Artistic effects including 11 “Advanced filters” and 5 “Film simulation modes” for additional creative expression, plus an individual shutter 3D shooting option to create a 3D effect from 2 x 2D shots
- Full HD movie recording with the ability to zoom and to take photographs during movie recording. Now also with Automatic Scene Recognition for even better results when videoing
- Coordinating retro-style cases available to complement the XF1