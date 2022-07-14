Forget Apple AirTags – these smart home keys find themselves via Find My

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As much as I like Apple's AirTags' alerts and Find My capability, having to attach them separately to a keyring sometimes makes me feel like a security guard or prison warden: pulling my keys out of my bag sounds like I'm unloading a washing machine full of cutlery.

So I'm intrigued by the Ultion KeyTag, which is designed for the smart home and has all the power of AirTags built into the key itself. KeyTags use the same Find My network for easy location, are compatible with any Ultion key, and as you can see from the photo they're funky little things. What you can't see is that two of the colour options are glow-in-the-dark so they're even easier to locate.

Like AirTags the Ultion KeyTag runs on a single CR2032 battery, and you can buy them singly or in multipacks: they're £39 each or 3 for £99. They'll go on sale in August 2022.

As you might expect, in order to use an Ultion KeyTag you'll need to have an Ultion key for an Ultion lock. And while the Ultion KeyTag works with any existing Ultion setup, if you don't already have Ultion hardware there's a new super-secure smart home lock too.

The Ultion Nuki smart home lock. (Image credit: Ultion)

The secure smart home lock with a £2K guarantee

Ultion is so confident that its new Ultion Nuki is super-secure it's offering a £2K guarantee that an intruder won't be able to access your property by breaking the lock. The Nuki is a collaboration between Ultion and Nuki, Europe's top smart lock supplier, and it's been specifically designed for UK homes. There's no drilling, no calibration, no wiring: installing the Nuki takes just five minutes.

The Nuki is designed to be easy to use without sacrificing security, and to that end it's been awarded 3-star Plus Diamond Sold Secure status. In Germany, a Nuki smart lock was given the highest possible IT security rating by the respected AV-Test GmbH Institution. That means it'll only give access to the people you want it to let in, and because it works with a wide range of smart home and accommodation apps – including Ring, Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, AirBnb, the Nuki app and various smartwatches – it's future-proof if you decide to switch smart home platforms.

The Ultion Nuki is available to pre-order now for £239 from ultion.co.uk and Amazon UK along with a range of accessories including a Bluetooth key fob, a Bluetooth keypad, rechargeable battery pack and external handles.