Black Friday has THE best Fitbit deal: cheapest Fitbit EVER and all the best Fitbit Black Friday Sale offers

The Fitbit Black Friday Sale is chugging along and we could be happier about it. Both the good people of the US and the UK can enjoy some excellent Black Friday Fitbit deals, some of the best Fitbits being discounted to lowest ever price. The best Fitbit Versa deals include the cheapest ever Versa 2 and a Versa 3 offer and the best Fitbit Charge deals include an offer on the brand-new Charge 4. We strongly recommend getting either (or all) of these deals, don't miss out!

• Shop all the best Fitbit Black Friday deals at Fitbit (US)

• Shop all the best Fitbit Black Friday deals at Fitbit (UK)

Currently, the best Fitbit deals at Amazon UK are: £70.99 off Fitbit Versa 2 (lowest ever price), £31 off Fitbit Inspire (also cheapest ever) and £30.99 off Fitbit Charge 4 (you guessed it: cheapest ever). In the US, the best Fitbit deals are at Fitbit: save on the new Sense, Versa 3 and Versa 2. Like, a lot. See more details below.

For even more deals, check out the best Garmin Black Friday deals plus the best Black Friday treadmill deals, best Black Friday exercise bike deals and best Black Friday elliptical deals. Also, head over to our guide to the best Fitbits and see if you find a deal that better suits your needs than these Fitbit Black Friday deals. We doubt it but you never know.

Fitbit Sense

Lowest price Fitbit Sense | Was $329.95 | Now $279.95 | Save $50 at Fitbit

Who would've thought, seeing a Fitbit Sense deal this Black Friday, only a few months after it was released? Better still, thanks to the new Fitbit OS 5.1, the Sense is now capable of even more precise SpO2 measurements. Google Assistant is also finally available to use so you can choose between Amazon Alexa and that. In case one voice assistant option is just not enough for you.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3 | Was $229.95 | Now $199.95 | Save $30 at Fitbit

Physically, the Versa 3 is almost identical to the Sense (apart from a couple of sensors) and provides almost the same user experience. What you miss out on by getting a Versa 3 is the stress tracking and the ECG but if you can live without these, you can save around $100. Even more now.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2

Cheapest ever Fitbit Versa 2 | Was $129.95 | Now $179.95 | Save $30 at Fitbit

The Fitbit Versa 2 might have fallen from grace since the arrival of the Sense/Versa 3 but for this price, getting a Versa 2 is a steal. The Versa 2 only has connected GPS functionality but it features Amazon Alexa smart assistant, SpO2 sensor and a bunch of other features that you won't find elsewhere in this quality, for this price.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire

Cheapest ever Fitbit Inspire | Was £69.99 | Now £38.99 | Save £31 at Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire features all-day activity and sleep tracking, automatic exercise recognition, 'reminders to move', calorie burn tracking and more. This model hasn't got a built-in HR sensor, we recommend getting a Inspire 2 (also cheaper at Fitbit right now) if you need to track heart rate data too. Perfect stocking filler, now cheapest ever!View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition | Was £199.99 | Now £159.99 | Save £40 at Fitbit

The Fitbit Versa 2 special Edition is almost identical to the standard version but this variety comes equipped with a premium, woven band and 3-month Fitbit Premium membership included in the price. Plus also all the features of the regular Fitbit Versa 2: AMOLED screen, 6+ days battery life, voice assistant, the whole lot. Now £40 off!View Deal

Today's best Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition and deals Black Friday Sale ends in 22 hrs 28 mins 32 secs Reduced Price Fitbit Versa 2 Special... Amazon Prime AU $318.16 AU $233 View Deal Black Friday Deal Reduced Price Fitbit Versa 2 Special... Amazon AU $338.46 AU $286.83 View Deal Deal ends Tue, 1 Dec Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Ebay Dell The Good Guys

Fitbit Inspire 2

Fitbit Inspire 2 | Was $99.95 | Now $69.95 | save $30 at Fitbit

Fitbit's mid-range fitness tracker, the Inspire 2 is an easy-to-use fitness tracker with features such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Active Zone Minutes and more. It also com with a free 1-year Fitbit Premium trial, included in the price. Get personalized guidance, exclusive insights and sleep tools in the Fitbit App. Now $30 off!View Deal

Fitbit Aria Air

Fitbit Aria Air Smart Bathroom Scale | Now £39.99 | Was £49.99 | Save £10 at Amazon

Track changes in your weight and BMI using the Fitbit Aria Air. All data is fed back to the Fitbit App where you can further analyse all your body metrics using easy-to-understand charts. The Fitbit Aria Air runs on three triple-A batteries and measures weight up to a 180 kilos (that's around 28 and a half stones).View Deal

Today's best Fitbit Aria Air deals Black Friday Sale ends in 22 hrs 28 mins 32 secs Black Friday Deal Reduced Price Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth... Amazon AU $89.68 AU $67.94 View Deal Deal ends Mon, 30 Nov Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Ebay Dell The Good Guys

Why should you buy a Fitbit

A lot of people use the word Fitbit when they mean fitness watch or band, and vice versa. You can get cheaper trackers, but Fitbit has a deserved reputation for the quality of what it sells, in terms of build and app support.

Our top recommendation for most users is the Fitbit Versa 3 or Fitbit Sense. Considering the discounts available now, we can also recommend getting a Fitbit Versa 2, if you are after a basement-bargain Fitbit.

• Shop all the best Fitbit Black Friday deals at Fitbit (US)

• Shop all the best Fitbit Black Friday deals at Fitbit (UK)

Those requiring a band rather than a watch should head straight to Fitbit Charge 4 or the Inspire 2. The Charge 4 is the best Fitbit for more serious exercise, since it has GPS built in, better heart-rate tracking, and a focus on 'active minutes' instead of steps taken. On the other hand, the Inspire 2 is cheap and comes with a free 1-year Fitbit Premium Subscription.

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales

Black Friday sales around the web

More Fitbit deals