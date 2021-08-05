Father's Day 2021: Australian date and the best gift ideas for dad this year

Father's Day is nearing once again, so if you haven't already, it's time to think about grabbing a gift for the father figure in your life.

Whether you want to inspire them to get moving, spoil them with the brand new tech or add to their collection of boys toys, we've got you covered on all bases.

From colognes and gym wear to the latest gadgets, you can get all of these gifts online, delivered or via store pick up, so lockdown shouldn't stand in your way.

But if you are planning on shopping online and relying on delivery, keep in mind you’ll need to have it ordered ahead of time so that it arrives by the first weekend of September.

If you've not bought anything yet, don't fret. We've pulled together some great last-minute gift ideas you can pick up as late as Sunday morning if you need to.

Read on to see some of the best gift ideas for Father's Day 2021.

When is Father's Day 2021 in Australia?

Father's Day in the Southern Hemisphere usually falls on the first Sunday of September. This year, it'll take place on Sunday, September 5.

So, while you still have a few weeks to figure out what to get dad, it'll be here before you know it.

Father's Day 2021 gift ideas

Father's Day 2021: Best gifts for Dad

Audio: Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro

(Image credit: Beats By Dre)

If you've got an active dad who loves his music, you can't beat these Beats.

They share a name and appearance with the previous Powerbeats buds but these true wireless powerhouses absolutely crush their predecessors when it comes to quality of sound and security of fit.

With 9 hours of battery life per charge and up to 24 hours of juice with the charging case, your old man can take them out on his next adventure with hours of worry-free listening time.

For sheer sound quality and the way they are all but impossible to accidentally dislodge from your ears, Powerbeats Pro are the gold standard of wireless buds for gym and running. You can't go wrong with these this Father's Day.

Grooming: Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium-ion Grooming Kit

(Image credit: Wahl)

If dad has been complaining about his dodgy old trimmer, look at this as the upgrade of all upgrades. The Lithium Ion Stainless Steel Groomer from Wahl is designed to help any man achieve that barber-fresh look, with lengths from 0.5mm to 25mm.

The hair, beard and body shaver comes equipped with four detachable heads that cover off hair cutting, edging, shaving, body grooming, as well as nose and ear trimming. And they're all rinsable – although dad should avoid getting the unit wet.

The Lithium Ion has one of the best run times on our list, with a full 60-minute charge giving you four hours of battery life. And while it might not be the cheapest option out there, it's excellent value for what you get. It comes with the four attachments, 17 guide combs, stand, travel bag, blade oil and cleaning brush.

There's a reason Wahl is a favoured brand among grooming professionals, and the Lithium Ion Stainless Steel Groomer is another example of one of its very simple yet very effective products.

Cologne: BOSS BOTTLED BY HUGO BOSS EAU DE TOILETTE

(Image credit: Hugo Boss)

For fathers who favour a more sophisticated style, Hugo Boss Bottled evokes the traditional values of the successful, classic Hugo Boss man.

The simple and clean lines of the bottle are stylish, and masculine, just like Hugo Boss tailoring. The fragrance contains fresh top notes include both apple and citrus fruits. In the heart of the fragrance lie the sweeter and warmer notes of geranium, cinnamon and cloves.

At the smouldering base lie the notes of dry spicy scents of sandalwood, vetiver, cedarwood, olivewood, amber and musk create a distinctly masculine dry down. Hour by hour, the scent unfolds and takes on a different quality.

No matter their age, this classic fragrance is sure to be a hit with any dad.

Style: Ray Ban Clubmaster

(Image credit: Ray Ban)

A timeless classic, these will suit dads of any style.

According to the manufacturer, Clubmasters are inspired by the 1950’s and have been worn by "cultural intellectuals - those who lead the changed tomorrow". So your old man will be in pretty good company while rocking his pair.

Ray Ban offers a huge selection in a range of colours and alterations on the original. They also come polarised, giving dad that added layer of eye protection.

If you can't find what you're after for the right price with the manufacturer, check out Sunglass Hut who also stock these classic lenses.

Wearables: Garmin Forerunner 945

(Image credit: Garmin)

The Garmin Forerunner 945 is a great compromise between top-notch features and price, whilst not being a compromise at all. For a dad who loves gadgets and being active, this is the ultimate smartwatch.

The Forerunner 945 has been completely revamped compared to its 935 predecessor. It uses Garmin's new Elevate optical heart rate sensor, which is more accurate, even under water, than the 935's sensor, and boasts a new GPS chip that manages battery life better.

The Forerunner 945 comes with onboard music storage and Garmin Pay, along with many of Garmin's latest-gen features, including PulseOx, Live Event Sharing, accident detection and assistance, Body Battery energy monitor, Training Load Focus and many more.

The Garmin Forerunner 945 comes with on-board maps as well, so dad can navigate anywhere via his wrist.

Outdoor cooking: Traeger Pro 575 Wood Pellet Grill

(Image credit: Traeger)

If dad loves to BBQ, why not equip him with the best tools to create the ultimate outdoor feast?

The Traeger Pro Series Pellet Grill delivers that amazing wood-fired flavour to any meat, or veg, depending on your preference.

Even more impressive is the grill's Incorporated WiFire technology, which will connect your dad's smartphone to his Pro Series Pellet Grill via the dedicated Traeger app. That'll let him can easily raise or lower the temperature, monitor the temperature, and even add smoke.

Boasting a massive 575 square-inch cooking capacity, the Traeger Pro 575 can comfortably cook 24 burgers, 5 rib racks, or 4 chickens at one time, meaning your dad can play chef for the next family feast.