EOFY Sale 2021: top deals to expect from end of financial year sales in Australia

The end of financial year is once again just around the corner, and retailers are gearing up for a massive sale period in 2021. EOFY sales are among the biggest in the retail calendar, with Aussie brands looking to offload old stock to make room for all-new products to hit the shelves in July.

As so many retailers slash prices and compete to give shoppers the best deals, it can be difficult to know where to look to get just what you're after. But stick with us and you won't be overwhelmed.

We'll let you know what to expect from the sales this year. And once they start rolling in, will keep you updated on the best discounts from a whole range of retailers. Everything from gadgets and tech to shoes, appliances and the top styles from the 2020/2021 financial year will be on our radar.

Read on to find out more about EOFY sales.

EOFY Sale 2021: what is it?

The end of the financial year comes around on June 30, which means it's that dreaded time of the year where we have to file our tax returns with the ATO.

But before we launch into the new financial year, retailers race to ditch their old stock to make way for fresh new releases to roll in, slashing prices by huge margins as they free up more room on their stocklists. That means you can save big on slightly older versions of the best products.

And quite often discounts will change throughout the sale period, so it's best to keep checking back in to see if what you’re after has seen a price drop.

EOFY Sale 2021: when is it?

In Australia, the EOFY sale usually begins on June 1 and ends on June 30.

That said, plenty of retailers will look to get in early with deals and start slashing prices towards the end of May. But don't be fooled by these initial discounts, as the best value offers usually arrive in June.

And be sure to check specific retailers for start and end dates as not all will host a month-long sale period.

EOFY Sale 2021: what deals to expect

EOFY sales will see discounts across a wide range of retailers. From home appliances to audio, laptops and TVs, there's always plenty to be saved on technology which will soon be super-seeded by the latest releases.

Wearables, shoes, sunglasses and clothes all get major price cuts too, with the latests upgrades, models and designs due in the new financial year.

Amazon was a major player last year and is promising to offer buyers the opportunity to make big savings again in 2021, also coinciding with Amazon Prime Day taking place over two days in June.

In the tech world, HP, Dell, Sony and Bose played a key role last year, while Shaver Shop, Dyson and Kogan had big deals on personal care and home appliances. All are expected to offer huge savings again in 2021.

Keep an eye out for deals with the likes of Rebel Sport, Target, Sunglass Hut and SurfStitch if you're in the market for new outfits or kicks.

And broader retailers like Catch AU, Bing Lee, Harvey Norman and Myer are also likely to offer savings across a range of products.

EOFY Sale 2021: best offers from last year

If last year's deals are anything to go off, there's massive savings to be had in 2021. These are some of the best discounts from the 2020 EOFY sale:

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 | i5 / 8GB / 512GB SSD | AU$1,149.50 (RRP AU$2,299; save AU$1,149.50) Lenovo's ThinkPad range is known for its security and stability to anyone invested in the business laptop space, and this E15 is no exception. Last year, buyers set themselves up with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 15.6-inch display, 512GB SSD, and fingerprint reader for 50% off full RRP from Lenovo's store.



JBL Flip 4 | AU$79 (RRP AU$149; save AU$70) The JBL Flip 4 offers big sound in a compact package. By the time of the sales last year, the Flip 4 had been replaced by the next-gen Flip 5. At 47% off on Amazon, it was one of the best speaker deals around. For just AU$79 buyers got a rugged, waterproof Bluetooth speaker with great sound and an impressive 14-hour battery life.

Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$129 (RRP AU$229; save AU$100) Amazon offered its then brand new device with a hefty 31% discount during last year's EOFY sale. It has an 8-inch screen, so you can control your compatible smart home devices with your voice or the touchscreen display. You can also use the Echo Show 8 to stream movies and TV shows from Prime Video, chill out with tunes or manage your day, with the dual speakers providing a decent soundscape.

Garmin Fenix 5S | AU$499 (RRP AU$949; save AU$450) The word ‘premium’ sometimes falls short when describing this wearable as it previously carried an official price tag of nearly AU$1,000. While it's now significantly cheaper, this near half-price discount was huge for last year's EOFY. Bing Lee offered the chance to score a massive AU$450 saving on the Sapphire Edition of the rose gold Garmin Fenix 5S – a smartwatch with a scratch-proof watch face, GPS and GLONASS satellite reception.