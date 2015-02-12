Elon Musk says Tesla is planning a battery pack for your house

In his quest to turn the world into the opening credits of the Jetsons, Elon Musk has announced another Tesla innovation - a battery pack to power your house...

Amid all the excitement surrounding Tesla's car division, it's easy to forget that the company is as much about the production of new battery technology as it is about lightning-fast electric cars.

The excitement about said cars seems to have far outstripped the actual demand for them, as Tesla announced it had made a quarterly loss of $108 million at the end of 2014. The company only delivered 9,834 of the 11,627 cars it produced in Q4 2014, and Tesla has yet to announce whether it hit the revised target of 33,000 cars sold for the whole year.

The eccentric Musk smoothed things that news over with another hint about some upcoming battery tech. During an earnings call last year, Musk mentioned that Tesla was working on, "a cool stationary [battery] pack. Some will be like the Model S pack: something flat five inches off the wall, wall mounted, with a beautiful cover, an integrated bi-directional inverter, and plug and play."

Could this be battery packs as art? The size and equivalent of a painting on your wall? Your personal home battery could be printed with a family photo, or installed with an LCD display for an interactive photo frame effect. It could even come with special edition artwork from celebrated artists.

Today's earnings call brought more news - the battery pack is a reality, and Tesla is working on a strategy to bring it to market, with production said to be just a few months away.

Details on the battery pack itself are thin on the ground, but given that electric cars are essentially giant batteries anyway, we wouldn't be surprised if it worked in a similar fashion to the Nissan Leaf, which can be used as a backup generator.

Regardless, Tesla continues to innovate and push forward new ideas despite it's recent losses, and that is good news in itself.