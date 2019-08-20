EE customers can now get completely unlimited FREE data to stream Spotify

EE has added Spotify to its Music Data Pass. If you have this perk enabled on your account, you'll be able to stream tracks, playlists, podcasts and albums every single waking minute of the day without eating into your 4G, or 5G data allowance.

The EE Music Data Pass was introduced as part of EE's most recent overhaul to its contract and SIM-only plans. Dubbed Swappable Benefits, EE customers can chop and change between these perks at a moment's notice.

So, if you're playing to use your iPhone to power a Bluetooth speaker at a BBQ this summer – you might be inclined to pick the Music Data Pass to avoid incurring extra charges for streaming music all day and night. Or, if you're planning a trip to the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia or New Zealand – you can use your phone as normal if you plump for the Roam Further Pass before you check-in at the airport.

Until now, the EE Music Data Pass only supported Apple Music, Tidal and Deezer. Spotify is the biggest music subscription service on the planet, so it's inclusion is a really big deal for EE customers.

As before, Swappable Benefits are available as part of the new EE Smart Plans, or can be purchased as a standalone for £7.99 per month on-top of the cost of your current contract with the UK network. All EE Smart Plan customers get access to at least one Swappable Benefit. Switching perks is handled online, or via the My EE app.

(Image credit: EE)

Here's the full breakdown of every EE Swappable Benefit:

Video Data Pass – EE customers can stream or download shows to their hearts’ content without eating into their monthly data allowance as long as they’re using Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BT Sport, TV Player, MTV Play, BBC iPlayer or YouTube

EE customers can stream or download shows to their hearts’ content without eating into their monthly data allowance as long as they’re using Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BT Sport, TV Player, MTV Play, BBC iPlayer or YouTube BT Sport App – Free access to live and on-demand sport, like the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, UFC, and more from the BT Sport app. EE 5G will get access to the HD HDR version of the BT Sport app too

Free access to live and on-demand sport, like the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, UFC, and more from the BT Sport app. EE 5G will get access to the HD HDR version of the BT Sport app too Roam Further Pass – Take your monthly minutes, text messages and data plan allowances in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand for free

Take your monthly minutes, text messages and data plan allowances in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand for free Amazon Prime Video – Get free access to Amazon Prime Video to watch the latest movies, original television shows, live sport, and documentaries on the move

Get free access to Amazon Prime Video to watch the latest movies, original television shows, live sport, and documentaries on the move Gamer’s Data Pass – All of your mobile data used inside gaming apps like Pokémon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, FIFA Mobile, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, as well as all streaming on Twitch TV doesn't count towards your monthly 4G or 5G data allowance

Find the latest Smart Plans from EE on their website, or in the chart below.