DJI Mavic 3's eye-watering price tag sees its first dip with this Amazon discount code

The DJI Mavic 3 is the leader of the pack when it comes to high quality consumer-level drone cinematography. We gave it full marks in our review at the tailend of last year, noting that it’s an exceptional machine with a specs list as long as your arm, and a premium price point to match. In fact, our only issue with the Mavic Drone 3 is the sky-high cost. If you’re looking for other drones without quite the same price tag, have a gander at our guide to the best drones around .

Now you can lower that cost by a tasty AU$200 for the Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Combo by using code SAVE200 during checkout on Amazon. Doubling down on savings, if you’re keen on the professionally geared Cine version of the Mavic 3 you can use the code SAVE400 to lower the price to AU$6,799 from the budget-breaking listed price of AU$7,199.

This is the first time we’ve seen a discount on the newest member to the DJI drone family, so if you’ve been holding out to save the pennies up, now is a great time to hop onto this solid offer from Amazon. It’s unlikely that any better offers will be popping up on this quality machine until at least Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday 2022 roll around, and even then it’s not guaranteed that you’ll see a lower price.

DJI Mavic 3 | AU$3,099 AU$2,899 with code SAVE200 on Amazon (save AU$200) If you can afford the asking price, this drone provides the goods. The quality of the video footage and stills from the Hasselblad camera – and the three-axis gimbal it’s attached to – easily rival the quality of lesser terrestrial cameras. For the price you’re getting a four-thirds sensor capable of shooting in 5.1K at up to 50 frames per second, 4K at up to 120fps and 1080p at up to 200fps. The upgrade to the Mavic 3 Combo gets you a slew of additional goodies (carry bag, backup propellers, storage covers and more), chief of which is three flight batteries and a charging hub, instead of the single battery with the standard package. With a flight time of only 46 minutes per battery, this is an easy step up to make and you’re still keeping AU$200 in your pocket.