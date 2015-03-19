Deezer Elite HD audio streaming service now available worldwide

Deezer Elite, the high definition audio streaming service, is now available all around the world. It hit the US in September, and came to the UK through Sonos last month. Now everyone in the world with a Sonos can access the 35 million FLAC tracks that make up the library.

It's only available through a Sonos system until the end of the year. Presumably then it will be opened up to anyone with an internet connection.

Tracks on Deezer Elite have a bitrate of 1,411kbps. According to Deezer, that's five times the quality of a standard MP3. Though what constitutes a 'standard MP3' is open to discussion.

Deezer Elite costs £14.99 a month for 12 months, or £120 a year if you pay up front. The same deal applies to a two-year contract, with £240 paid upfront.

With each offer, you get your first month free as a trial.

Deezer Elite is one of more than 60 music services available through Sonos. To get it, open any Sonos controller and go to Add Music Services.

Sonos has long been one of our favourite multi-room systems. It's certainly not cheap, but it's a stylish, simple-to-use and great-sounding way of filling your house with tunes.